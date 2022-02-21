Smokey Robinson to perform at Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Smokey Robinson — legendary singer-songwriter, record producer and co-founder of Motown Records — will perform on Aug. 20 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com. Prices were not listed in Monday's news release.

Robinson, one of the major songwriters and producers for Motown, penned several hit singles, including “Who’s Loving You,” “My Guy,” “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “My Girl” and “Get Ready."

Robinson was the founder and front man of the Motown vocal group the Miracles, for which he was also chief songwriter and producer.

In late 1960, the group recorded their first hit single, "Shop Around," which became Motown's first million-selling hit record, according to Wikipedia.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Between 1960 and 1970, Robinson would produce 26 Top 40 hits with the Miracles, including "You've Really Got a Hold on Me," "Mickey's Monkey," "I Second That Emotion," "Baby Baby Don't Cry" and the group's only number-one hit during their Robinson years, "The Tears of a Clown."