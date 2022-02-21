Smokey Robinson to perform at Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Smokey Robinson — legendary singer-songwriter, record producer and co-founder of Motown Records — will perform on Aug. 20 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com. Prices were not listed in Monday's news release.
Robinson, one of the major songwriters and producers for Motown, penned several hit singles, including “Who’s Loving You,” “My Guy,” “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “My Girl” and “Get Ready."
Robinson was the founder and front man of the Motown vocal group the Miracles, for which he was also chief songwriter and producer.
In late 1960, the group recorded their first hit single, "Shop Around," which became Motown's first million-selling hit record, according to Wikipedia.
Between 1960 and 1970, Robinson would produce 26 Top 40 hits with the Miracles, including "You've Really Got a Hold on Me," "Mickey's Monkey," "I Second That Emotion," "Baby Baby Don't Cry" and the group's only number-one hit during their Robinson years, "The Tears of a Clown."
Other notable hits such as "Ooo Baby Baby," "Going to a Go-Go," "The Tracks of My Tears," "(Come Round Here) I'm The One You Need," "The Love I Saw in You Was Just a Mirage," and "More Love" peaked in the Top 20, Wikipedia reported.
In 1965, the Miracles were the first Motown group to change their name when they released their 1965 album "Going to a Go-Go" as Smokey Robinson & the Miracles.
Robinson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, and was awarded the 2016 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for his lifetime contributions to popular music.
Now 82, he is also a COVID-19 survivor, who nearly died after contracting the disease.
In late 2020, Robinson spent 11 days in the hospital battling COVID-19. Even after he pulled through the worst, he feared he would never sing again.
But he swiftly returned to work, and told "Entertainment Tonight" that he has no plans to retire.