'Songs of Hope & Justice' concert will precede NC Folk Festival

GREENSBORO — The night before the annual N.C. Folk Festival opens, Laurelyn Dossett will host an evening of music focused on social justice and performed by North Carolina singers and songwriters.

“Songs of Hope & Justice” will be held at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Tickets went on sale today at https://SOHJ.eventbrite.com. Prices start at $28.

“Songs of Hope & Justice” is a pre-festival concert that focuses on themes of freedom and social justice. It will be followed by the annual N.C. Folk Festival from Sept. 9 to 11. The free, three-day multicultural celebration brings music, dance, food, crafts and other folk arts to center city streets.

“We are very excited to continue the tradition of kicking off our festival weekend with the annual ‘Songs of Hope & Justice’ concert,” Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in the news release announcing the concert.

“Each year we are reminded that the work to address injustices in society is ongoing and can be honored and amplified through the music and words of some of North Carolina’s preeminent singers and songwriters,” Grossmann said.

In 2020 and 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted “Songs of Hope & Justice.” It was not held in 2020; the festival itself was held virtually. In 2021, it was consolidated to be a performance at the festival on Friday night of the festival.

Singer/songwriter Laurelyn Dossett of Stokes County will host this concert, which will feature songs that shine a light on important social issues — past and present.

Performances will include songs from the canon of folk legends such as Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie and Odetta, as well as new and original songs underscoring today’s most pressing social challenges.

Dossett is well known for her own protest songs, including “Vote Against Amendment One” and “My Beloved Enemy,” as well as others on regional topics such as the coal ash spill and the loss of textile jobs.

She has brought together a group of performers to celebrate the role of folk songs — specifically protest songs — in America.

The N.C. Folk Festival described additional artists who will perform for “Songs of Hope & Justice”:

Alice Gerrard

, a force in folk music for more than 50 years, has been writing songs representing workers and ordinary people throughout her career. A 2015 Grammy nominee for her latest album, “Follow the Music,” Gerrard is the founder of The Old-Time Herald, a publication dedicated to traditional music.

Rissi Palmer

, a passionate voice for country artists of color and those who have been marginalized in mainstream country music. In addition to performing, Palmer is a special correspondent for CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown, and hosts the popular weekly “Color Me Country” podcast and radio show.

Dori Freeman

, a multifaceted artist who defies and expands the notions of being a musician from southwest Virginia. She creates her own signature sound through songwriting and performing in a wide variety of musical styles.

Freeman also will perform at this year’s folk festival.

Molly McGinn

, one of the city’s favorite performers and songwriters, organized the Raise Your Voices campaign to bring out the Vote Against North Carolina’s Amendment One.

Sam Fribush

, a city native who returned to his hometown after completing his degree at the New England Conservatory of Music and spending several years playing nightly at historic venues of New Orleans.

Nick Falk, Alex Bingham and others.