Sting adds second performance with the Greensboro Symphony
Sting adds second performance with the Greensboro Symphony

Sting photo by Eric Ryan Anderson smaller.jpg (copy) (copy)

Sting will join the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra for two performances in November 2021 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

 Eric Ryan Anderson

GREENSBORO — By popular demand, the legendary musician Sting has added a second performance of his November concert with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to the previously-announced concert of 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Sting also will perform with the Greensboro Symphony at 7 p.m. Nov. 21, the symphony announced Tuesday.

Both concerts will be held at the new at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, downtown at 300 N. Elm St.

Tickets are $75, $145, $195, $295 and VIP tickets at $495. VIPs include parking and a pre-concert reception.

They go on sale at 10 a.m. July 30 at greensborosymphony.org, tangercenter.com, ticketmaster.com and the symphony box office at 336-335-5456, ext. 224.

Composer, singer, author, actor and activist, Sting is one of the world's most renowned and distinctive artists. Not surprising, the Greensboro Symphony's upcoming  performance with Sting has received overwhelming attention, prompting the addition of a second show.

Throughout his career, Sting has received 17 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations and a Tony Award nomination. He has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist.

He has appeared in more than 15 films and authored two books, including The New York Times best-selling memoir, "Broken Music."

In 2010, Sting embarked on the Symphonicity tour in support of his album "Symphonicities," which featured his greatest hits reimagined for symphonic arrangement. Accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Symphonicity Tour, lauded as a “fantastic musical experience,” visited 114 cities in 38 countries around the world over the course of 14 months.

A member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Sting last performed in Greensboro in May 2001 at the Greensboro Coliseum. 

