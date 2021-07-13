Sting adds second performance with the Greensboro Symphony

GREENSBORO — By popular demand, the legendary musician Sting has added a second performance of his November concert with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to the previously-announced concert of 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Sting also will perform with the Greensboro Symphony at 7 p.m. Nov. 21, the symphony announced Tuesday.

Both concerts will be held at the new at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, downtown at 300 N. Elm St.

Tickets are $75, $145, $195, $295 and VIP tickets at $495. VIPs include parking and a pre-concert reception.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They go on sale at 10 a.m. July 30 at greensborosymphony.org, tangercenter.com, ticketmaster.com and the symphony box office at 336-335-5456, ext. 224.

Composer, singer, author, actor and activist, Sting is one of the world's most renowned and distinctive artists. Not surprising, the Greensboro Symphony's upcoming performance with Sting has received overwhelming attention, prompting the addition of a second show.