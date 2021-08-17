Stone Temple Pilots, Bush to perform in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Rock bands Stone Temple Pilots and Bush will perform on Oct. 12 at the White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.

The stop will be among 11 cities on the co-headlining tour, the Greensboro Coliseum announced Tuesday.

The multi-platinum bands will each take the stage in a different order of the revolving headline tour.

Fans can expect a full set of music from both bands, playing iconic alternative rock hits in radio history.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

A limited number of $20 tickets, plus fees, will be available.

