Styx to perform at Tanger on Jan. 8

GREENSBORO — Iconic rock band Styx is coming to the Tanger Center next year for its 2023 World Tour.
The Chicago band, which formed in 1972, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, One Abe Brenner Place, Greensboro.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at tangercenter.com. Prices haven't been announced.
Styx, which recently released its 16th studio album, is known for such songs as "Lady," "Renegade," "Come Sail Away" "Show Me the Way" and "Mr. Roboto," among many others. The group has had eight songs in the Top 10 and 23 in the Top 100, according to billboard.com.