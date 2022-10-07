Styx to perform at Tanger on Jan. 8

The Chicago band, which formed in 1972, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, One Abe Brenner Place, Greensboro.

Styx, which recently released its 16th studio album, is known for such songs as "Lady," "Renegade," "Come Sail Away" "Show Me the Way" and "Mr. Roboto," among many others. The group has had eight songs in the Top 10 and 23 in the Top 100, according to billboard.com.