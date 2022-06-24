Summer love: Eastern Music Festival, Guilford College both benefit from relationship

GREENSBORO — It was July 16, 1962, the night of the first Eastern Music Festival — what was then The Guilford Musical Arts Camp — concert at Guilford College.

Sheldon "Shelly" Morgenstern feared the worst.

"What if I give a concert and nobody comes?" thought Morgenstern, the EMF founder.

Morgenstern tells what happened next in his 2001 book, "No Vivaldi in the Garage."

He stood on the steps of the college's new Dana Auditorium and "watched with wonder and pride as the crowd started pouring in."

Nearly 60 years have passed since that night. EMF audiences, music students from around the world and faculty to teach them have come to the Guilford College campus ever since.

Call it summer love.

EMF and Guilford College both benefit from their relationship. EMF has rented needed space there each summer — except for the summer of 2020 and COVID-19. It conducted a smaller live program there last summer, with fewer students and faculty and with socially-distanced seating for safety's sake.

Guilford gets the rent revenue and another opportunity to introduce its campus to the public through EMF concerts. Surrounding restaurants and businesses get patrons.

"It invites the community into our space and it makes us part of the community," said Kami Rowan, a Guilford professor who directs EMF's guitar program. "That’s a really positive thing for Guilford."

EMF introduces the public to the 350-acre campus of brick buildings, expansive lawns and woods at the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and New Garden Road, in the northwest part of the city.

The grounds feature a forest, exercise and nature trails, and a small lake.

"Summer at Guilford includes quite a few sports camps," said Ty Buckner, the college's interim vice president of communications and marketing.

"But EMF is certainly the central focus in terms of activity and income," Buckner said.

This summer, EMF will mark its 61st season at Guilford. More than 250 students from age 15 to 25 and about 68 faculty will arrive on the campus this weekend. Concerts start Tuesday and run through July 30.

This also marks the first season of EMF that Guilford College President Kyle Farmbry will experience. He arrived at the college in January.

"... To have been such good partners for more than six decades is remarkable — almost unheard of in this day and time," Farmbry said through Buckner.

"While certainly there are mutual benefits, I think the excellent programs, faculty and students EMF brings to our campus shine a positive light on Guilford in many ways," Farmbry said.

People might think that Guilford College produces this nationally-known summer classical music festival and school.

It doesn't.

The nonprofit organization Eastern Music Festival, based in the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center, spends all year working out logistics for its five-week summer festival.

It rents space at Guilford College to conduct it.

That brings needed income to the college of about 1,400 students, founded in 1837 by the Society of Friends.

The college has struggled financially in recent years.

"EMF and Guilford College help keep each other afloat," said Chris Williams, EMF executive director. "It’s a very strong, symbiotic relationship."

Neither EMF nor Guilford would say exactly how much rent EMF will pay this summer.

But EMF is the college's biggest single rental customer each year, Williams said.

"In aggregate, the funds paid to Guilford in rent over the past 60 years add up to multiple millions," Williams said.

John Wilkinson, Guilford's chief financial officer since May 2021, said that EMF will provide about 5% of the college's annual auxiliary budget of nearly $9 million for events and conferences. The college's fiscal year runs from June 1 through May 31.

Although summer camps there help the college's athletic programs, EMF helps the college overall, Wilkinson said.

"EMF provides revenue in the summer months, when we don't normally have a revenue stream," Wilkinson said.

It also enables the college to put some of the money back into facilities.

Guilford College has almost everything that EMF needs, Williams said.

EMF students will live in three dorms this summer: Milner, English and Bryan.

Faculty live in both North and South apartment complexes.

Almost all concerts take place in Dana Auditorium.

Williams cites "a beautiful setting, a great concert hall, rehearsal spaces and classrooms that become our teaching studios, dorms for our students, apartments for our faculty, offices for our staff and library, and a great, supportive staff."

"If they only owned 25 Steinways (pianos), a fleet of buses, vans and golf carts, and all the orchestral chairs, music stands and equipment that we need on our stages, we’d be golden," he added.

The campus encompasses more than 20 academic and administrative buildings, nine residential buildings and seven athletic venues.

Most buildings show a Georgian influence, architectural styles current between 1714 and 1830.

Duke Memorial Hall, Archdale Hall and the building now known as Rachel's Rose Cottage (a small brick building on the west side of Founders Hall) all date to the last decade of the 1800s, Buckner said.

Everything else is 20th or early 21st century, Buckner said.

The campus is listed by the U.S. Department of the Interior as a National Historic District and is part of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

The Underground Railroad was a network of clandestine routes and safe houses established in the United States during the early- to mid-19th century. It was used by enslaved African Americans primarily to escape into free states and Canada.

In 1961, Morgenstern went to Guilford's then-president, Clyde Milner, to ask about using the campus for EMF, Morgenstern recounted in his book.

The college had received a grant from the Dana Foundation to build an auditorium. The building's foundation had been newly-poured.

Milner, Morgenstern wrote, "immediately viewed my idea as an opportunity for Guilford to make a significant artistic contribution to the region."

"In retrospect," Morgenstern wrote, "I realize that he also understood that such a program would bring to his campus concertgoers who could be prospective donors to his school."

Morgenstern remained EMF music director and conductor for 36 years.

He died in 2007 in Switzerland, near his home in France.

EMF has changed music directors and executive directors over its years. Renowned conductor and EMF Music Director Gerard Schwarz now leads the faculty orchestra.

But the festival still returns to Guilford College.

Although the summer 2021 program was smaller, Wilkinson enjoyed walking outside and hearing a student trio or quartet.

"It helped me affirm that being here is kind of like that right time, right place," Wilkinson said.

Rowan appreciates the city's free Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park concert, one evening each summer when EMF musicians perform on the college lawn for the community.

"It's the community getting to know who we are and see our space," Rowan said.

MUSEP will return to the campus on July 17. But this year's concert will offer blues, indie and rock from The Beauty Operators, not EMF students and faculty.

Does EMF bring Guilford a lot of students?

No, said Rowan. But she can point to one guitar student who came to Guilford through EMF.

The college also has a new program that offers pre-college and college credit to EMF students.

More collaboration could happen between the two entities, Rowan said.

"Arts organizations need it and small liberal arts need it," Rowan said. "The more we foster that relationship, the more opportunities we can have out of it."

