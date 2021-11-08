Temptations, Four Tops coming to Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The Temptations and the Four Tops will perform together on one stage for one night only on Feb. 18 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday at tangercenter.com. Prices were not announced.
The Temptations are notable for their success with Motown Records during the 1960s and 1970s and have sold tens of millions of albums, making them one of the most successful groups in music history!
“The crowds are bigger, the sales are sizzling,” says one industry report, according to Monday's announcement.
Beyond their unique blend of voices and flashy wardrobe, The Temptations became known for their sharp choreography known as “The Temptation Walk” which became a staple of American style, flair, flash and class and one of the defining legacies of Motown Records.
Millions of fans saw the Temptations as cultural heroes. The group had 37 Top 40 hits to their credit, including 15 Top 10 hits, 15 No. 1 singles and 17 No. 1 albums.
Their song titles include “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” “I Wish It Would Rain,” “I Can’t Get Next To You”, “Get Ready," “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me),” “Ball of Confusion." “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone,” “Beauty is Only Skin Deep," “Cloud Nine,” “Psychedelic Shack," “Runaway Child" and “Since I Lost My Baby."
The Temptations were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.
The Four Tops were among a number of groups, who established the Motown Sound heard around the world during the 1960s.
Their first Motown hit, "Baby I Need Your Loving" in 1964, made them stars. Their No. 1 hit songs include; "I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)," and “It’s The Same Old Song."
Their commercial peak was highlighted by a romantic trilogy; the No. 1 hit “Reach Out I’ll Be There," “Standing In The Shadows Of Love” and “Bernadette."
In 1990, with 24 Top 40 pop hits to their credit, the Four Tops were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.