Tennessee businessman Colyn Brown creates banjo player trading cards

“There are thousands of banjo players,” he said. “It was really difficult to narrow it down to a minuscule 42.”

Bluegrass Today caught wind of the project and did an article on Brown in this month’s issue.

He never collected trading cards as a kid, never pinned them to his bicycle spokes to get that thundering sound as he pedaled through the neighborhood.

He didn’t trade players with his friends or enjoy that pink piece of bubblegum included in every pack of cards. There will be no gum in these banjo player cards.

But Brown sees the attraction of being able to hold in your hand works of art that are part nostalgia and reverence.

He admits the whole thing was just going to be a personal project at first, a way to pay homage to his music idols.

“The whole thing has been really organic,” he said. “I was thinking of making the cards by hand. Maybe 20 packs and that would be it. It started snowballing into a more ambitious project.”