This EMF pianist could read music — before she could actually read

Drs. Maria Puschinsky and Richard Puschinsky would play piano recordings, their daughter recalled, then added piano lessons.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"And it just worked out," Audrey said with a laugh.

She could read music before she could read, her father recalled.

Her parents began taking her to watch EMF concerts, orchestra rehearsals and master classes when she was 5, when her feet probably didn't reach the floor in Guilford College's Dana Auditorium.

"I thought they would be a great way to introduce her to world-class musicians locally," said Maria Puschinsky, a veterinarian. "It was like a game to see how many EMF concerts we could get to in a summer. One summer, we had 35."

Even though Audrey fell asleep during some concerts, "She seemed to enjoy her practice and her recitals more after she’d experienced these kinds of performances," added Richard Puschinsky, a urologist.

Although she didn't understand everything she heard, Audrey said: "It was getting embedded into my brain. ... Even if I didn’t know the name of a piece, I would hear it and think I have heard that, probably at EMF, when I was like 9."