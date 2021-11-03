 Skip to main content
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to offer $25 tickets for 25 hours
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to offer $25 tickets for 25 hours

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

 JASON McEACHERN, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will offer $25 tickets for 25 hours to its Dec. 9 concert at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The offer for $25 tickets plus fees will be valid on ticketmaster.com from 9 a.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday, while supplies last. 

This year’s Winter Tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark multi-platinum album, "Christmas Eve and Other Stories."

It launched the group to superstardom and spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday concert tradition that has played to more than 17 million fans nationwide.

