Triad live music venues more optimistic about reopening

They hope that the Save Our Stages Act and its Shuttered Venue Operators Grants will help. In December, Congress created the $15 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant fund for clubs and performance spaces. The Small Business Administration is creating rules, and is expected to start taking applications in a few weeks.

Most recipients can apply for 45% of their 2019 revenue, up to $10 million. For the first 14 days, grants will be available to those that lost 90% or more of their revenue between April and December.

"We really are counting on this shuttered venue grant," Emmett said. "And it's looking like we’re going to have to raise some money even with that to get reopened and ramp back up. Nobody knows what it’s going to be like when we are able to open and how long it will take for national touring artists to get back in the swing of things."

"So while we’re cautiously optimistic that things are going to go our way, we’re still on edge," Emmett said.

Carolina Theatre

Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Carolina Theatre in Greensboro plan to apply as well.

The coliseum complex lost $7.5 million compared with the same period in 2019.