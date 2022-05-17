Trumpeter Chris Botti to headline Sept. 4 at Coltrane JazzFest

HIGH POINT — Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Chris Botti has been named the Sept. 4 headliner of the 11th John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival.

The festival will be held Sept. 3 and 4 — the Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend — at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point.

Botti was scheduled to headline the festival last year but had to cancel because of unforeseen circumstances.

After that last-minute cancellation, Botti arranged his schedule so that he could perform at this festival, Tuesday's news release said.

Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed CD, “When I Fall In Love,” Botti has become the largest-selling American instrumental artist.

His success has crossed over to audiences usually reserved for pop music. His ongoing association with PBS has led to four No. 1 jazz albums. He has performed worldwide and sold more than four million albums.

On Sept 3, jazz bass virtuoso and recent Grammy Award winner Christian McBride will co-headline that day's festival.

Also performing that day is co-headliner Patti LaBelle, the "Godmother of Soul" whose career has spanned more than six decades. She is a two-time Grammy Award winner and has been nominated 13 times.

LaBelle will be joined at the festival by performers including Marion Meadow, Gerald Veasley, Jessy J, Karyn White, Poogie Bell, Alex Bugnon, Cindy Blackman Santana, Kirk Whalum and Keiko Matsui.

The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival honors Coltrane, a High Point native who graduated from William Penn High School, now Penn Griffin School of the Arts.

Ticket information and festival details are available at coltranejazzfest.com.