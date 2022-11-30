Ukrainian band Jinjer will carry on with its tour while worrying about their families, friends

The progressive metalcore band Jinjer is from the Ukraine. That’s enough to know that 2022 has been a trying year for the band.

“All this war, it’s a huge tragedy for all of the Ukrainian people,” said drummer Vladislav Ulasevich during a mid-October video interview. “I don’t know, I just want this to end as soon as possible and stop people dying and stop bombing our cities, our villages, our homes because like three days ago, Russia bombed every single huge city in the Ukraine.

"In Kyiv, the center of the city was bombed. I don’t remember (exactly), it’s like 10 bombs right in the middle of the city and a lot of people died. This war, it’s terrible. I still can’t believe it happened.”

The war continues to rage as there were reports just before Thanksgiving of heavy shelling by Russia of the Donetsk region of the Ukraine.

Ulasevich was in the Ukraine when Russia invaded in February and hunkered down in the home owned by his girlfriend’s parents.

“It was very scary for me and everybody,” said Ulasevich.

Three of the four band members of Jinjer — vocalist Tatiana Shmailyuk, bassist Eugene Abdukhanov, guitarist Roman Ibramkhalilov and Ulasevich — already knew what it was like to escape armed conflict.

They spent the early part of their time as a band based in the Donetsk province of the Ukraine, but in 2014 fled that area as fighting broke out between the Ukraine military and pro-Russia rebels. The band first moved 800 miles away to a suburb near Lviv, which is close to the border with Poland on the western edge of the Ukraine.

After encountering problems with electricity and water, as well as feeling it was not an inspiring locale, the band moved to Kyiv.

By this point, Jinjer was getting established as a fast-rising act in the Ukraine and had started making headway in other countries.

The original lineup of Jinjer formed in 2008 and released a four-song EP, “Objects in Mirror Are Closer than They Appear.” But in 2009 Shmailyuk replaced the band’s original vocalist, while Ibramkhalilov joined as a second guitarist. Abdukhanov came on board in 2011 and Ulasevich joined in 2016, solidifying what had been a revolving door in the drummer slot.

By that point, the group had released a second EP, “Inhale, Do Not Breathe,” in 2012, a full-length debut, “Cloud Factory,” in 2014 and a second full-length, “King of Everything,” shortly before Ulasevich joined in 2016.

Jinjer’s career started to accelerate from there, as the band expanded their touring base with a pair of tours of Europe in 2017 and a first trip to the United States, opening a tour for Cradle of Filth.

The next year, Jinjer was signed by Napalm Records, which re-released “Cloud Factory” that year. This was followed by a five-song EP, “Micro,” in 2019 and a full-length, “Macro,” later that year, with extensive touring happening when the band wasn’t writing or recording those releases.

The band was going full steam ahead until spring 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic stopped everything in its tracks. Jinjer had to cancel several tours that were on the books.

The pandemic, Ulasevich said, actually did not hit the Ukraine as hard as it did in many other countries.

“It was not so bad in the Ukraine,” he said. “Everybody would wear their masks in shops and city transport. But let’s say, I think we had two weeks of hard lockdown. But it was not so hard, even in those weeks.”

Nevertheless, touring wasn’t an option. Realizing they shouldn’t just sit idle, the four bandmates put the time to good use and got to work writing the songs that now make up “Wallflowers,” the studio album the band released in August 2021.

As Ulasevich and his bandmates began work on the new music, they agreed to set aside any stylistic boundaries or considerations for radio play or album sales they might have let come into play in the past.

Instead, the band, which had already shown an ambitious streak by incorporating some elements of progressive rock and even touching on reggae with the song “Judgement (& Punishment)” on the “Macro” album, experimented and explored a range of musical possibilities as they wrote and recorded the “Wallflowers” album together in Kyiv.

“‘Wallflowers’ is actually a long play,” Ulasevich said, referencing the considerable work that went into the album. “We have 11 songs there, and all of the songs are, like, four minutes or more. So it’s like big work, yeah. But we had time this time and it was really fun.”

Jinjer began 2022 preparing for additional touring to promote “Wallflowers,” but Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine changed that plan — at least for awhile. In March, Jinjer put their career on pause to raise money for relief efforts in their country. The band created a pair of shirts, and by early summer, sales of those shirts had raised $150,000.

In June, Jinjer was granted permission by the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture to leave the country, continue fund-raising efforts and serve as ambassadors of the country as the band embarked on touring.

Ulasevich said the band played a mix of about 40 festival shows and other concert dates over the summer and now a U.S. leg of the tour will have the band playing stateside until shortly before Christmas. The shows will feature a new lighting design and other visual production, as well as some different song selections.

“We will play two new songs from the last album (“Wallflowers”) that we never played before. They’re ‘Copycat’ and ‘Deadhands Feel No Pain,’” he said. “And we will play some old songs. We will play ‘Who Is Gonna Be the One’ and some stuff we started playing on the (recent) Latin America tour.”

As Jinjer rocks out on tour, the band members’ thoughts will be with the people of the Ukraine, and especially their family and friends.

“Our families are still in the Ukraine. My mother is in Kyiv,” Ulasevich said. “Yeah, they still live there and nobody wants to leave the Ukraine. Everybody wants to be in their homes. Nobody wants to run away from the Ukraine.”