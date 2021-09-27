UNCG Concert and Lecture Series presents Sphinx Virtuosi

The UNCG Concert and Lecture Series will present Sphinx Virtuosi, a chamber orchestra dedicated to increasing racial and ethnic diversity in classical music.

Made up of 18 of the nation’s top Black and Latinx classical soloists, the Virtuosi are primarily alumni of the international Sphinx Competition, and its members work together as cultural ambassadors reaching new audiences.

The Sphinx Virtuosi perform annually at Carnegie Hall in New York. Compositions by Bach, Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi, and Mozart are performed alongside the more seldom-presented works by composers of color, including Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, George Walker, Michael Abels and Astor Piazzolla.

Members of the Sphinx Virtuosi have performed as soloists with America’s major orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic and the Cleveland, Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle and Pittsburgh symphony orchestras. Members also hold professional orchestral positions.

The group features two N.C. musicians — Violinist Lady Jess (Jessica McJunkins), who is a UNCSA graduate, and cellist Quentin Xavier Blache who lives in the town of Wake Forest.

The Sphinx Virtuosi’s first recording was released in 2011 on the White Pine label and features music by Mendelssohn, Sibelius, Gabriela Lena Frank and George Walker.