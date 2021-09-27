 Skip to main content
UNCG Concert and Lecture Series presents Sphinx Virtuosi
UNCG Concert and Lecture Series presents Sphinx Virtuosi

The UNCG Concert and Lecture Series will present Sphinx Virtuosi, a chamber orchestra dedicated to increasing racial and ethnic diversity in classical music.

Made up of 18 of the nation’s top Black and Latinx classical soloists, the Virtuosi are primarily alumni of the international Sphinx Competition, and its members work together as cultural ambassadors reaching new audiences.

The Sphinx Virtuosi perform annually at Carnegie Hall in New York. Compositions by Bach, Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi, and Mozart are performed alongside the more seldom-presented works by composers of color, including Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, George Walker, Michael Abels and Astor Piazzolla.

Members of the Sphinx Virtuosi have performed as soloists with America’s major orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic and the Cleveland, Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle and Pittsburgh symphony orchestras. Members also hold professional orchestral positions.

The group features two N.C. musicians — Violinist Lady Jess (Jessica McJunkins), who is a UNCSA graduate, and cellist Quentin Xavier Blache who lives in the town of Wake Forest.

The Sphinx Virtuosi’s first recording was released in 2011 on the White Pine label and features music by Mendelssohn, Sibelius, Gabriela Lena Frank and George Walker.

Want to go?

What: UNCG Concert and Lecture Series presents Sphinx Virtuosi

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 8

Where: UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St., Greensboro

Tickets: $43 for adults, $38 for seniors and military and $10 for students at ucls.uncg.edu or at 800-514-3849 from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Information: sphinxmusic.org/sphinx-virtuosi

* * * *

What: Sphinx Virtuosi

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Watson Hall on the University of North Carolina School of the Arts campus, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.

Tickets: $20 for adults and $15 for students at tinyurl.com/uruhwyv

* * * *

What: Sphinx's chorus, Exigence, under the direction of Eugene Rogers

When and where: 

  • 7 p.m. Oct. 6: First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro
  • 11 a.m. Oct. 7: Arts Discovery Educational Series at Carolina Theatre of Durham, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham
  • 8 p.m. Oct. 8: Christ Baptist Church, 400 Newton Drive, Raleigh
  • 2 p.m. Oct. 10: Centenary UMC, 646 W. Fifth Ave., Winston-Salem

Information: sphinxmusic.org/exigence-vocal-ensemble

