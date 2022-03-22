Vince Gill coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Country music singer Vince Gill announced Tuesday that he will resume touring this summer, including a July 7 stop at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Ticket information will be announced later. Visit tangercenter.com.

One of the most popular artists in modern country music, Gill is famous for his songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenorr.

Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name,” which won both the Country Music Association’s (CMA) Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male.

Since then, Gill has won 17 additional CMA Awards, 22 Grammy Awards, and eight Academy of Country Music Awards.

Gill released 18 tour dates on Tuesday, with more to be announced in the weeks to come.

It is the first time Gill has toured with his band since 2019. Featured on the tour will be vocalist Wendy Moten, who has most recently become known for her performances on NBC’s "The Voice."

Gill has been touring with the Eagles since 2017.

“When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road," he said in Tuesday's announcement on vincegill.com. "Now the Eagles are touring again, and that’s a blast! But I’m also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven’t seen for a while.”

Featured during each evening’s concert will be singer Wendy Moten. Moten, who has toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years, scored her own pop hit in 1994 with “Come in Out of the Rain,” and has toured extensively with Julio Iglesias, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Martina McBride.

Gill, who produced Moten’s most recent album, "I’ve Got You Covered," had this to say: “I’ve always enjoyed sharing a stage with Wendy, whether she was singing harmonies for me, or when we were in The Time Jumpers together. It’s always been my wish that more of the world could hear her, so being able to feature her each night of this tour is something I look forward to.”

In addition to Moten, also joining Gill on stage will be Paul Franklin (steel), Billy Thomas (drums), Jimmy Sloas (bass), and John Jarvis (keyboards).