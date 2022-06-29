Vince Gill, Wendy Moten to perform at Tanger Center in Greensboro

Country star Vince Gill’s 18-date summer tour continues with a stop July 7 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro.

This is the first time Gill has toured with his band since 2019.

Gill, who has been touring with the Eagles since 2017, says he is looking forward to stepping center-stage again.

“When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road. ... But I’m also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven’t seen for a while.”

Featured during each evening’s concert will be singer Wendy Moten.

Moten, who has toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years, scored her own pop hit in 1994 with “Come in Out of the Rain,” and has toured extensively with Julio Iglesias, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Martina McBride.

Gill, who produced Moten’s most recent album, “I’ve Got You Covered,” had this to say: “I’ve always enjoyed sharing a stage with Wendy, whether she was singing harmonies for me, or when we were in The Time Jumpers together. It’s always been my wish that more of the world could hear her, so being able to feature her each night of this tour is something I look forward to.”

That wish came true when Moten earned a spot as a contestant on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice.” Moten, who has been performing for 35 years, sang songs by The Beatles, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Whitney Houston and others heavy hitters.

Also joining Gill onstage will be Paul Franklin (steel guitar), Billy Thomas (drums), Jimmy Sloas (bass) and John Jarvis (keyboards).