Walker Hayes coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Country singer Walker Hayes, who sings the hit song “Fancy Like," will perform on March 26 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets are $25, $30 and $50. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at tangercenter.com.

Hayes is a singer/songwriter originally from Mobile, Alabama. His recent EP "Country Stuff" includes the Platinum single “Fancy Like. It has topped every country streaming and sales chart since its release, and has spent eight weeks and counting at the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs.

Called “the song of the summer” by the "Today" show, the track is now in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs.

Propelled by the TikTok dance Hayes made to the song with his teenage daughter, “Fancy Like” has been used over half a million times on the app, with that original, homemade video, racking up over 30 million views and being used in a national Applebee’s campaign.

To learn more, go to walkerhayes.com.