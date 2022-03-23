Tickets for Garth Brooks' show at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 16 go on sale Friday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. The show was postponed last year because of COVID-19.
WATCH NOW: Garth Brooks has Carolina on his mind
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Produced by Global Events Production, the June11 concert will feature R&B and soul singer, producer and songwriter Keith Sweat.
Country music singer Vince Gill announced Tuesday that he will resume touring this summer, including a July 7 stop at Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd will perform on Aug. 13 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Graham Nash, the musician-songwriter who wrote “Teach Your Children” on Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s landmark “Deja Vu” album in 1970, s…
Dan Tyminski took a detour into dark-tinged country rock with his “Southern Gothic” album in 2017, but he has since returned to the bluegrass …
A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday that his act had been pulled from the show, citing "concerning online behavior."
This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
Skillet doesn’t appear to be mellowing with age. Over a 15-year recording career that includes 10 previous studio albums, the Christian crosso…
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement Thursday that, in effect, it is up to the voters to decide if Dolly Parton is elected.
The Blue Ridge Music Center will celebrate 20 years of summer concerts at its hillside outdoor amphitheater on the Blue Ridge Parkway with its Summer 2022 Concert Series. Here's who will perform.