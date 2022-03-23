 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Garth Brooks has Carolina on his mind

Tickets for Garth Brooks' show at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 16 go on sale Friday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. The show was postponed last year because of COVID-19.

