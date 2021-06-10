 Skip to main content
Watch the Greensboro Symphony perform live in a virtual performance
The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra rehearses on May 6 with music director Dmitry Sitkovetsky at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Thy were rehearsing for an upcoming virtual performance for the national conference of the League of American Orchestras.  

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Watch the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra perform live at 7:45 p.m. Thursday during the national conference of the League of American Orchestras, being held virtually this year.

The orchestra will perform on the stage of the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. The concert is closed to the public, but audiences can watch online by clicking here

Dmitry Sitkovetsky, the orchestra's music director, will conduct the concert. It will feature violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins. She is violin soloist of the Grammy- and Tony Award-nominated Broadway production of "Fiddler on the Roof."

A pre-concert talk will begin at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, with a pre-recorded interview of Hall-Tompkins and Sitkovetsky.

The concert will stream live at 8 p.m. following a special introduction by U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D, 6th).  

It will include Walker's "Lyric for Strings," Hall-Tompkins performing the Price Violin Concerto No. 2 and "Fiddler Rhapsody and Scherzo," and Prokofiev's "Cinderella Suite," compiled by Sitkovetsky.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

