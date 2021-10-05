Well-Spring, UNCG to present ‘Broadway to Greensboro’ series

GREENSBORO — Broadway star Stephanie J. Block, who won the 2019 Tony Award for best actress in a musical for her lead role in “The Cher Show,” will perform Nov. 19 at The Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring retirement community.

The show will launch the 2021-22 season of the “Broadway to Greensboro” series, a collaborative partnership between Well-Spring and UNCG’s Musical Theatre Program.

“Broadway to Greensboro: Stephanie J. Block in Concert” is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. Tickets are $16 each and available for purchase starting Oct. 7 at www.TicketMeTriad.com.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination, as well as the wearing of facemasks, are required to attend.

Block will be accompanied on the piano by Dominick Amendum, artist in residence/coordinator of the UNCG Musical Theatre Program.

Most recently seen nationally as a presenter at the Tony Awards ceremony, Block also played Liza Minnelli in the Broadway production of “The Boy from Oz” and the lead role of Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West in the first U.S. tour of the smash hit “Wicked.”

Other performers in the new Broadway to Greensboro season lineup include: