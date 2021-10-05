Well-Spring, UNCG to present ‘Broadway to Greensboro’ series

GREENSBORO — Broadway star Stephanie J. Block, who won the 2019 Tony Award for best actress in a musical for her lead role in “The Cher Show,” will perform Nov. 19 at The Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring retirement community.
The show will launch the 2021-22 season of the “Broadway to Greensboro” series, a collaborative partnership between Well-Spring and UNCG’s Musical Theatre Program.
“Broadway to Greensboro: Stephanie J. Block in Concert” is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. Tickets are $16 each and available for purchase starting Oct. 7 at www.TicketMeTriad.com.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination, as well as the wearing of facemasks, are required to attend.
Block will be accompanied on the piano by Dominick Amendum, artist in residence/coordinator of the UNCG Musical Theatre Program.
Most recently seen nationally as a presenter at the Tony Awards ceremony, Block also played Liza Minnelli in the Broadway production of “The Boy from Oz” and the lead role of Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West in the first U.S. tour of the smash hit “Wicked.”
Other performers in the new Broadway to Greensboro season lineup include:
• Feb. 4: Zimbabwe-born American singer Solea Pfeiffer, best known for her role as Eliza Hamilton in the first national tour of “Hamilton,” along with roles as Maria in “West Side Story” and the off-Broadway production of “Songs for a New World.”
• April 22: Michael James Scott, who has played the Genie in “Disney’s Aladdin” internationally, including originating the role in Australia and now appearing on Broadway. He also originated roles in “Something Rotten” and “The Book of Mormon.”
“Broadway to Greensboro” is a concert and education collaboration between Well-Spring and UNCG Musical Theatre.
The series launched in November 2019 with the Broadway star of “Wicked,” Jessica Vosk, in a concert at Well-Spring that quickly sold out.
That show was followed by another sold-out performance by Drew Gehling, a Guilford County native who starred on Broadway in “Waitress.”
The COVID-19 pandemic then temporarily stopped the series. Now Well-Spring and UNCG will revive it.
The collaborative series consists of three engagements with Broadway artists each year. Each artist gives a master class for the Musical Theatre students at UNCG, as well as a concert at Well-Spring.
A fourth concert each year flips the concept and is called “Greensboro to Broadway,” featuring students in UNCG’s program.
That concert is scheduled for April 12, and 100% of ticket proceeds from that event will go directly to Musical Theatre Scholarships at UNCG.