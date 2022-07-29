What some Triad fans say about Bruce Springsteen ticket prices

We asked Bruce Springsteen fans about their experience as they tried to buy tickets to his March 25 concert at the Greensboro Coliseum. Here is how they responded via email.

"I love to attend live shows, and typically attend 5 or 6 shows a year. The rising costs of tickets is definitely causing me to choose my shows more carefully.

"I was signed up for the Springsteen pre-sale tickets (I grew up in NJ, so I had to attend!). But once I saw the prices for even nosebleed seats, I decided that I’d pass on seeing him on this tour.

"The show that cost the most for me was U2 at NC State. The tixs were $250 each. But the seats were front row, not up in the sky!"

— Mia Malesovas, Summerfield

* * * *

"My experience attempting to buy tickets for Springsteen was bad. I was in the queue with 2,000 buyers ahead of me at 10 a.m. July 22 as tickets went on sale. After about 10 minutes my turn opened and there were no tickets left in the sections I wanted."

"So I turned to the only other acceptable sections for me which are 116, 117, or 118 located behind the sound board at the opposite end of the coliseum floor. These tickets are usually not too expensive. The few tickets left were priced over $600 and labeled Platinum. There isn’t a seat in the coliseum worth that because the sound is so bad in that basketball arena. So I bailed and said I’ll pass on this concert."

"One day maybe Bruce will play a music venue where sound matters like the Tanger in Greensboro where I paid $1,000 for Sting tickets this past season. I did that to support the Greensboro Symphony and the opportunity to see Sting in a quality venue up close. I also recently paid a similar ticket price for front row seats for Joe Bonamassa at the Johnny Mercer Theater in Savannah. That was a special gift for my wife’s birthday..."

"I’m a long time fan of Springsteen going back to when he opened for bigger acts in the early 70s and have seen him many times at the coliseum, despite hating the place for music. This time I’ll pass, thanks to the ridiculous Ticketmaster Verified Fan experience."

— Jeff Skeahan, Greensboro

* * * *

"I am 65 and have been going to see Bruce every tour since 1975. I keep most of my old ticket stubs and I noticed that when he played Greensboro on the Rising Tour, which is 20 years ago, the price was $75. If you adjust for inflation at 4% the same ticket should be $175 at a minimum."

"I have tickets for opening night in Tampa. I haven't bought tickets for Greensboro, but I plan to."

For the Tampa show, "I overpaid based on historical prices. But given the fact that the band hasn’t played together live in US for 6 years, I think it makes sense. Look at what Broadway shows that have been playing the exact same show for years are charging."

— Steve Shavitz, Greensboro

* * * *

"My husband and I attended the last Springsteen concert at the coliseum in 2012. We had tickets in section 108. I don’t recall what we paid for tickets but I’m thinking less than $100 each.

"When the 2023 concert was announced, I registered as a Verified Bruce Fan and followed all the instructions to sign on to Ticketmaster to buy 2 tickets when they went on sale on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m."

"When I logged in, I was put in the “Waiting Room” before 10 a.m. At around 10:03, I received notice that I was in the queue and there were 2000+ people ahead of me. I was given the opportunity to buy tickets at 10:30 a.m. I clicked on section 108 and was displayed tickets in that section for less than $300, our target price. I clicked to buy the seats and seconds later received notice that those seats had been bought by someone else."

"From that point on, I tried to find two tickets for $300 or less for at least an hour. Tickets were going for varying prices, all over $1,200 each. I logged out and back in several times until 2 p.m. when the sale closed. Tickets in the upper arena and many sections of the lower arena were not accessible until a couple of hours later. At one point I was shown tickets in the Upper Arena BEHIND THE STAGE. Even those tickets were more than $300."

"We gave up and decided we would not be attending this concert. I remembered a segment from John Oliver’s show, where he described the dark world of concert tickets and how all of it worked. This was the first concert I experienced those prices."

"I will be removing Bruce Springsteen’s songs from my playlists and will never listen to any songs or buy tickets from any artist that charges those prices. 'The Boss' is supposed to cater to working people not ultra wealthy people. What a disappointment."

"The most I’ve ever paid for a concert ticket was probably $250 each to see Queen and Adam Lambert in Washington, D.C. My husband and I have seen the Eagles four times, Rolling Stones four times, U2, James Taylor, Jackson Brown, Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, Billy Joel, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and others."

"Ticketmaster is claiming that the majority of tickets were bought at face value. LOL — they don’t advertise ticket prices anymore ahead of the on sale date. So what is 'face value?'"

"We are retired and are not willing to pay more than $300 each for concert tickets. We’ve decided we will be watching the concerts from now on when they are streamed on You Tube."

"Enough is enough."

— Nancy Halloran, Greensboro

* * * *

"Ticketmaster knows they have a captive audience. We don't have any other avenue since venues and artists have, for decades, been glad to hand over the ticketing process to a monopoly. And, for decades, we have seen Ticketmaster abuse customers through fees, parking, etc. This is established."

"So, when you log on, even as a 'Verified Fan' you have no way of knowing how much tickets will be. This is an aggressive marketing tactic by Ticketmaster. You have an allotted amount of time to get your ticket so it can quickly turn into an all or nothing decision. $350 bucks for one ticket, better decide quick because the seat(s) you clicked on got bought before you could check out or take a moment to decide if you want to spend that kind of money."

"But here's the kicker. "Dynamic Pricing" is a trial balloon. Ticketmaster won't be satisfied until they get that sweet aftermarket money. Why charge $350 when moments later someone pays $1,000? If people are willing to pay three times the cost of a ticket, Ticketmaster doesn't want that money going to a third party site. They're ready to push the threshold and mark tickets at what *they* see as fair market value. It would be foolish to think they haven't done thorough research into the demographics at play here and with these tickets going up to $4,000 they'll have data on who bought immediately, who refreshed and how many, and other aspects of how those tickets sold."

"His music has been a part of our lives since my wife and I started dating. Told her I would marry her to "Should I Fall Behind" at the Coliseum. Proposed to that song. First dance at our wedding. Daughter is 19 and our son 15. Saw him as a family in '14. Had tickets for the family in '16 when he canceled."

"If not for this possibly being the last tour, we wouldn't have spent $1,744. As much as we love him and his music, we're disappointed as well. If there is a farewell tour after this, I feel I can say with certainty we won't be going because it just won't be feasible to justify whatever that will eventually cost. $350 a ticket was a one-time deal. Never again at that cost or more. And I'm not being puffy chested. Seriously. One time deal as a family event."

— Jim Riddle, High Point

* * * *

"I'm from New Jersey and my friends back North were telling me how high the tickets were and were angry. They were on waiting lists, etc. However, I thought I'd give it a shot and even try for 4 tickets to invite a friend to come down to the coliseum."

"I did follow all the steps: being a verified fan, giving Ticketmaster all of my information, getting 3 texts getting me ready. On (July 22) I logged in at 10 a.m. and I was 2000+ on line. I left my browser open and did other things and came back about 2 hours later and I was still 2000+ on line...but I jiggled the mouse and voila, a window opened offering me tickets in three sections. Mind you dire warnings kept popping up lowering my expectations; "very few tickets left" "only a select few tickets left."

"The three sections were in front of the stage and the lowest price was $2,450 each. It was even more to stand for the whole concert and Bruce does famously long concerts."

"Nope."

"I posted my agitation on Facebook and a cousin directed me to StubHub.com where the tickets were as low as $140 each, behind the stage and up in the nosebleed section. To actually get a side view of Bruce you would have to pay $400 and again, this is up in the rarified air."

"I still love Bruce. I still hate Ticketmaster. I really want people to make money doing this, but it is all too much for me."

— Janet Villas, Greensboro