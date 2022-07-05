Which act should be in the N.C. Folk Festival? You make the call.

GREENSBORO — Which act should perform in September's North Carolina Folk Festival?

The Zinc Kings from Greensboro?

Discount Rothko from Winston-Salem?

The Travis Williams Group from Pfafftown?

Anna Vtipil from Raleigh?

These four finalists have advanced to the public voting phase in the second annual Not Your Average Folk Contest, the festival announced today.

Starting at 6 a.m. today through 11:59 p.m. on July 22, the public can view their videos and vote online at ncfolkfestival.com/vote.

The act that receives the most votes will perform on one of the main stages at the annual folk festival, which will be held downtown from Sept. 9 to 11.

The winner also will receive an 8-hour professional studio recording session provided by Black Rabbit Audio in Greensboro.

The free, three-day outdoor multicultural folk festival fills downtown streets with live music, food, arts and crafts on the weekend after Labor Day.

Last year, voters chose the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble of Greensboro to win the inaugural Not Your Average Folk Contest and perform at the festival.

This year's four finalists were selected from a pool of 42 North Carolina-based musicians, whose applications were reviewed by a panel of experts from across the state.

Judges rated contest submissions on four criteria: appeal of performance, incorporation of folk and traditional elements, musicianship and the uniqueness of the work performed.

“Our 2022 finalists are a great representation of the independent, community-based musicians we wanted to highlight when we started the Not Your Average Folk Contest in 2021,” Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in today's news release. “We can’t wait to see who the public chooses to perform at the festival this September."

The finalists

• The Zinc Kings: Members of the progressive folk and string-based band Dan Clouse, Mark Dillon and Christen Blanton Mack met at UNCG. Bassist Ryan Mack joined soon after. Recognizing a mutual love for traditional music, they started The Zinc Kings (thezinckings.com) to explore the old-time, early bluegrass, blues and folk music of the Piedmont.

• Discount Rothko: The Winston-Salem folk duo (instagram.com/discountrothko) was founded in 2021 by Drake Duffer and Peyton Clifford after years of playing their favorite songs together in kitchens, bedrooms and parks for fun — and to annoy their friends. Their performances bring together elements of American, Irish and British folk music fused with contemporary influences spanning punk rock, experimental ambient and art songs.

• The Travis Williams Group: The Pfafftown ensemble (traviswilliamsmusic.com) focuses on fusing traditional Arabic music with jazz, modern classical music, rock and world music. The group consists of Travis Williams, Kinard Douthit, Leroy Plock, Ken Simonds and Bill Smith.

• Anna Vtipil: A singer, songwriter, composer and pianist based in Raleigh, Vtipil (instagram.com/annamusicv) explores harmonically complex and rhythmically asymmetrical textures with a connection to intimate and emotional lyrics. She is a pianist and vocalist accompanied on her original songs by Lora Mouna and Clara Lampkin on vocals, Hanna Fishastion on cello and Gracie Zielinski on violin. The group formed at UNCG.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.