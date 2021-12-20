Winter Jam returning Feb. 26 to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Winter Jam, Christian music’s biggest multi-artist tour, will return on Feb. 26 to the Greensboro Coliseum, with headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells and a solid lineup of acts.

The 6 p.m. concert also will feature KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They and NewSong.

Shane Pruitt will preach the gospel while Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship lead the pre-jam.

Sponsored by Compassion International and coupled with a $10 at the door donation, Winter Jam welcomes everyone to the “All Together Now” tour.

For more information, call 855-484-1991 or go online to www.jamtour.com.

Skillet, best known for songs like “Whispers in the Dark," “Hero” and “Monster” joins the tour with new album “Dominion” set to drop Jan. 14.

Meanwhile, Tauren Wells is coming off his hit single “Famous for” winning Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year at the 2021 GMA Dove Music Awards.

“We are beyond excited to play Winter Jam again,” John Cooper of Skillet said in Monday's announcement.