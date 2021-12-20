 Skip to main content
Winter Jam returning Feb. 26 to Greensboro Coliseum
Skillet

Skillet 

 WINTER JAM, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — Winter Jam, Christian music’s biggest multi-artist tour, will return on Feb. 26 to the Greensboro Coliseum, with headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells and a solid lineup of acts.

The 6 p.m. concert also will feature KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They and NewSong.

Shane Pruitt will preach the gospel while Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship lead the pre-jam.

Sponsored by Compassion International and coupled with a $10 at the door donation, Winter Jam welcomes everyone to the “All Together Now” tour.

For more information, call 855-484-1991 or go online to www.jamtour.com.

Skillet, best known for songs like “Whispers in the Dark," “Hero” and “Monster” joins the tour with new album “Dominion” set to drop Jan. 14.

Meanwhile, Tauren Wells is coming off his hit single “Famous for” winning Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year at the 2021 GMA Dove Music Awards.

“We are beyond excited to play Winter Jam again,” John Cooper of Skillet said in Monday's announcement.

“Due to the times we are living in, I think Winter Jam will have more energy, more passion and will be more encouraging than ever before," Cooper said. "We’ll be playing new songs from our upcoming record, Dominion, and some of the old fan favorites too. We are ready, the fans are ready — let’s kick off 2022 as a year of victory instead of defeat!”

This year, Jam Nation Memberships start at only $34.99 per person.

Jam Nation members will receive free early admission, an artist Q&A, merchandise coupon, a commemorative pass and lanyard.

Jam Nation Max members will also receive a backstage tour, meet & greet with Skillet and seating in the reserved front row section.

For more information and the full list of cities and dates, visit 2022.jamtour.com.

