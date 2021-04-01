N.C. A&T exhibits work of children's book illustrators

He has won six King Awards as illustrator and is a four-time Caldecott honor recipient, including for his work on “Rosa.”

Collier’s illustrations for “Rosa” are mixed media collage, Baker said, “which are really beautiful because you see the different textures and the different layers and dimensions that he can recreate with one dimensional materials.”

On Feb. 24, Collier spoke virtually to A&T’s students and community.

“He was so enthusiastic about his work and just an overall great artist,” Baker said.

Baker is a history professor who runs the university’s H.C. Taylor Gallery and the Mattye Reed Gallery.

He speaks enthusiastically about exhibiting the artwork “because it crosses so many different elements of the university” — including, of course, history.

“It impacts visual arts majors,” Baker said. “But because it’s based on illustrations for children’s books, it touches elementary education majors, it touches the English Department with English majors and the African American literature component to that.”