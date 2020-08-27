A lot of music has passed through his fingers. But with Charlie Hunter handling the notes, the end result is a sound like few other guitarists can equal. Hunter's recipe calls for an added ingredient — an extra string that enhances his custom made instrument.
His seven-string guitar enables him to get a sound that includes bass and organ with the traditional guitar output. The guitarist started out his experimentation with an eight-string, but said the bass sounded floppy and the highest string wasn't used much. So he updated the instrument, getting rid of one string.
Early on, Hunter tired of critics and reviewers lumping his music in the acid jazz category, so he came up with the term “antacid jazz” for his eclectic compositions and adaptations. But his recent characterization as a folk artist by the N.C. Folk Festival suits him just fine.
“Yeah! Well, I am,” he said by phone recently from his Greensboro home. “Everyone is a folk artist. It just depends on who owns that narrative and who decides what that is.”
Like its parent organization, the National Folk Festival, the N.C. Folk Festival redefined in a lot of people's minds what folk means, bringing in all kinds of music from all over the world under that one umbrella. It's world music, different styles, an array of genres from a lot of diverse folks.
“To me, Thelonius Monk is one of the greatest folk musicians of all times,” he says. “But it's all relative. (It) all depends on labeling and marketing and stuff. I guess there's layers to that, and you can have as many layers as you want.”
Hunter proved that point in 1995 with the recorded debut by his group T.J. Kirk which played only the music of Thelonious Monk, James Brown and Rahsaan Roland Kirk. Even done straight up, it would have been an unruly grouping, but Hunter's free-form eight-string interpretations, alongside six-string guitarists Will Bernard and John Schott with the percussive backing of Scott Amendola, took it into the interstellar range, carving out a brain-busting intergalactic funk version of Brown's “Get on the Good Foot,” along with renditions of Monk's “Four In One,” and Kirk's “Serenade to a Cuckoo.” Hunter moved on from that project long ago, but has pursued eclectic projects with a variety of sidemen ever since.
Hunter's journey started in Rhode Island, jumping to Berkeley to Paris to Greensboro. “I grew up in Berkeley, went to Europe for about three years, then went back to California, then I've been on the road for the last 30 years,” Hunter says. But before landing in Greensboro, he was in New York and New Jersey for nearly 20 years.
“My wife and I were just ready for a change, and we had friends in Winston-Salem who were looking around at the area, and we liked it, so we moved,” he says. “It reminded me of Berkeley when I was a kid in the '70s. I feel comfortable around lots of different people, and I just felt comfortable.”
Hunter's mom was a luthier, but he says her skills didn't rub off on him. “Oh, no,” he says dismissively. “No way.”
Nevertheless, he developed his own instrument and now is part of Hybrid Guitars, a company based in Hillsborough that manufactures six-, seven- and eight-string instruments. But you won't find any 12-strings hanging around the establishment. “Well, no, because that's a really different thing, because a 12-string is just octaves and doubled, so it's really just a six-string guitar with extra courses added.”
Hunter has stayed busy during the pandemic working on some new material and releasing some old stuff as well. "Right now, I'm mixing a record that's kind of a secret, but it'll be out in a couple of months with an artist named Daron, from Greensboro. I had another record of my own I did where I played all the percussion on it and then put my instrument on top, and that should be out in a couple of weeks, hopefully. And I say 'out' in quotes because who knows what that even means at this point.”
Hunter has already released two albums this year, one with drummer Carter McClain. “It's just intended as a play-along record with the two of us, but people say they like to listen to it while they're walking or working out or cooking. It's pretty fun,” Hunter says of the McClain collaboration — “Charlie Hunter/Carter McLean Volume One.”
The other — “Avant Blues” with Bobby Previte — is a project Hunter made with drummer composer Previte over two years ago at his place in upstate New York that Hunter categorizes as “all very interesting reconstructions of blues songs.” But the music is not sold in stores, online or on TV. “You can only get that from us. If people want it, they can just reach out to me on Instagram, and I'll hook 'em up with a download,” he says.
Hunter usually works as a duo with a drummer, but keeps up his chops on percussion as well, devoting at least an hour every day to playing drums. “If I don't have that, you don't really understand how all the rhythms go together,” he says. “My feeling is that I really have to have that deep outstanding of how all of these rhythms work together, awareness of where the beat is and where the pocket is.”
Hunter has blues in his pocket as well as jazz and a snaky, funky second line that keeps trying to wear a hole in his pocket and escape. “That comes from doing your homework and also from playing with lots of New Orleans musicians for a long time. You just learn all the vocabulary and language you can and then try to put that in your narrative,” the guitarist says.
Meanwhile, Hunter keeps honing his craft and encouraging others to take the enforced lay-off time off to re-examine their musical approach.
“I've been doing this for a really long time," Hunter says. "But for younger generations, they're just stating out on their careers, it's their chance to completely re-imagine what it means to be a musician and totally change the narrative so that it works for them, and works for their generation going forward.”
