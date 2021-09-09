N.C. Folk Festival: Dewey and Leslie Brown are a duo in music, marriage and business

Dewey Brown has been fiddling with royalty most of his life. Picking up the fiddle at age 9 after watching his bass-playing dad entertain at cookouts with friends, Brown took lessons from J.B. Prince. And at the age of 17, he took first place in ‘99 at the Old Time Fiddler’s Convention in Galax, Va. By the time he was 24, he was playing fiddle with bluegrass legend Ralph Stanley as a member of the Clinch Mountain Boys.

“I got to go up and audition for him up at his house in Virginia one weekend and play a show, and he hired me after the show,” Brown said last week by phone from his music store, Dewey Brown’s Music and Lessons, in Graham. Brown stayed with Stanley for 11 years, until his death in 2016.

Brown has fiddled with a plethora of country and bluegrass artists, rubbing elbows with Elvis Costello, Ricky Skaggs, Lee Ann Womack, Dierks Bentley, Buddy Miller, Gillian Welsh and Robert Plant all on one outing, Stanley’s 2015 release “Man Of Constant Sorrow.”

Touring with Stanley took Brown around the world and gave him an in-depth musical education. “He always stressed the importance of doing your job well, making sure you take care of the fans and the people who come to see you, playing honest music that he felt like he enjoyed playing himself. He knew if he enjoyed it, other people would too.”