N.C. Folk Festival prepares for 'fun and safe' weekend in Greensboro

It will be co-produced with the city of Greensboro and Downtown Greensboro Inc., the economic development agency.

Also new this year: The Not Your Average Folk Contest. The public voted to pick a winner from among four finalists. That winner is Greensboro's Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble. It will perform at noon Saturday on the Old Courthouse Stage.

In addition to tango, performers will bring traditions from other countries, such as East African retro-pop, Afro-Brazilian, Cuba, Norteño/Banda, South Indian Bharata Natyam, Scottish and Afghan rubâb, tabla and dhol.

This year, all performers are based in the United States. Restrictions during the pandemic prevented many international performers from traveling.

"We have been talking to them about coming back next year when we have a little more time for them to get all of their paperwork and their itineraries together," Grossmann said.

Several performers came to the United States as refugees or immigrants and have legal status in the country.

Among them is Quraishi Roya, formerly of Afghanistan and now living in New York City. He plays a traditional Afghan instrument called a rubâb.