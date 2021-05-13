N.C. Folk Festival receives $30,000 NEA grant

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Folk Festival has received a $30,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The grant is part of more than $88 million that the NEA distributed to organizations in all 50 states and jurisdictions.

Grants to organizations in three funding categories were included in this second round of grants for fiscal year 2021: arts projects, Our Town, and state and regional Partnerships.

In North Carolina, 21 organizations received grants totaling $1,602,400.

The folk festival will use the grant to support the presentation of artists at the annual free, multicultural festival from Sept. 10 to 12 in center city.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the folk festival to go virtual.

“As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as the North Carolina Folk Festival reengage fully with partners and audiences,” NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers said in the folk festival's announcement.