N.C. songwriters to compete against songwriters from Georgia in contest on Facebook

Landers will stop the counting at noon the following Sunday, after which he will declare the winners of each pairing.

“And I’ll be fair in matching them up,” Landers said. “I’m not going to put someone who has 9,000 followers against someone who has maybe 100. So, I try to match them up as close as possible.”

Those proceeding to the next round will be asked to perform three original songs. Those going to the round after that will be asked to perform for 30 minutes. In the last round, the final two will each perform for an hour.

The last two rounds will be live.

The winner of the showdown will be interviewed by Landers on the Georgia Songbirds Podcast.

William Nesmith, who lives in Greensboro and is one of the artists taking part, said he’s torn between submitting songs he’s performed for a while, and doing some newer material. But he’s excited about the exposure offered by the competition.