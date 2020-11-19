N.C. State's Gregg Museum of Art and Design has two new exhibits featuring sculptural texture and digitally manipulated photography

His digital manipulations often include the addition of written texts so carefully inscribed that they appear to be integral parts of the objects he photographs. In “Rusted Nails,” for example, a Braille inscription in German appears on an ornamental plaque at the bottom of an old, wooden box of rusted nails. Although viewers need not be able to read German or Braille to appreciate this piece, its metaphorical aspect is substantially enhanced by knowing that the inscription means, “The world holds us captive.”

The wooden door in “Door with Hole” might have come from an old barn or the attic of a long-deserted house. Framing the titular hole in the upper left — which might have originally held a knob or latch — is a bent and dented tin rectangle on which Althouse digitally added a phrase in 16th-century German. Translated as “All this with weeping do so, will with Joy reap.” It’s a line from a hymn still sung in Amish churches of central Pennsylvania, where Althouse has lived for the past 10 years.

Although he’s not Amish, Althouse admires and has befriended his Amish neighbors, whose traditional culture is referenced in a number of his recent works. Playing softly in the gallery that houses his exhibition is a recording of Amish hymns.

Although Althouse prefers the digitally inscribed texts in some of his works to remain mysterious, a printed handout available to viewers contains translations of each such text included in the show.