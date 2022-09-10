 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

NC Folk Festival is this weekend. Here's what you need to know

  • 0

Festival lineup

GREENSBORO — Here’s a look at the lineup for the N.C. Folk Festival today.

At CityStage

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band (Afrobeat from West Africa)

1:45-2:45 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar (Colombian Cumbia and Gaita)

3:15-4:15 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music and East African music)

4:45-5:30 p.m.: Caleb Serrano (gospel)

6-7 p.m.: N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir (gospel)

7:30-8:30 p.m.: The Rumble (Mardi Gras Indian funk from New Orleans)

9-10:30 p.m.: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic (funk)

At Lawnstage

People are also reading…

12:15-1 p.m.: The Zinc Kings (progressive folk and string)

1:30-2:15 p.m.: Big Bang Boom (family pop)

2:45-3:45 p.m.: Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman (Appalachia music and song with a string quintet)

4:15-5 p.m.: Autumn Nichols (country)

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge piano)

7-8 p.m.: Black Opry Revue (country)

8:30-9:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)

At Old Courthouse Stage

12:30-1:15 p.m.: The Secret Agency (family soul, hip-hop)

1:45-2:30 p.m.: Aaron Vance (country)

3-4 p.m.: The Rumble (Mardi Gras Indian funk from New Orleans)

4:30-5:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (Cajun)

6-6:45 p.m.: Anna Vtipil (winner of the Not Your Average Folk Contest)

7:15-8:15 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music and East African music)

8:45-9:45 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar (Colombian Cumbia and Gaita)

At LeBauer Park

Noon-1 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music and East African music)

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge piano)

3-3:45 p.m.: Chris Pierce (country)

4:15-5 p.m.: The Secret Agency (family soul, hip-hop)

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)

7-8 p.m.: Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Jewish Klezmer)

8:30-9:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (Cajun)

And don’t forget to check out the jam sessions at Center City park starting at 12:45 p.m.

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2022 - August edition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert