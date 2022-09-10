NC Folk Festival is this weekend. Here's what you need to know

Festival lineup
GREENSBORO — Here’s a look at the lineup for the N.C. Folk Festival today.
At CityStage
12:15-1:15 p.m.: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band (Afrobeat from West Africa)
1:45-2:45 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar (Colombian Cumbia and Gaita)
3:15-4:15 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music and East African music)
4:45-5:30 p.m.: Caleb Serrano (gospel)
6-7 p.m.: N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir (gospel)
7:30-8:30 p.m.: The Rumble (Mardi Gras Indian funk from New Orleans)
9-10:30 p.m.: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic (funk)
At Lawnstage
12:15-1 p.m.: The Zinc Kings (progressive folk and string)
1:30-2:15 p.m.: Big Bang Boom (family pop)
2:45-3:45 p.m.: Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman (Appalachia music and song with a string quintet)
4:15-5 p.m.: Autumn Nichols (country)
5:30-6:30 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge piano)
7-8 p.m.: Black Opry Revue (country)
8:30-9:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)
At Old Courthouse Stage
12:30-1:15 p.m.: The Secret Agency (family soul, hip-hop)
1:45-2:30 p.m.: Aaron Vance (country)
3-4 p.m.: The Rumble (Mardi Gras Indian funk from New Orleans)
4:30-5:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (Cajun)
6-6:45 p.m.: Anna Vtipil (winner of the Not Your Average Folk Contest)
7:15-8:15 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music and East African music)
8:45-9:45 p.m.: Kiko Villamizar (Colombian Cumbia and Gaita)
At LeBauer Park
Noon-1 p.m.: QWANQWA (Ethiopian music and East African music)
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge piano)
3-3:45 p.m.: Chris Pierce (country)
4:15-5 p.m.: The Secret Agency (family soul, hip-hop)
5:30-6:30 p.m.: Karan Casey (Irish music)
7-8 p.m.: Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn (Jewish Klezmer)
8:30-9:30 p.m.: BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (Cajun)
And don’t forget to check out the jam sessions at Center City park starting at 12:45 p.m.