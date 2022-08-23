 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NC Folk Festival releases schedule for free downtown Greensboro festival next month

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Folk Festival released its 2022 schedule and map on Tuesday.

The free three-day festival in September features music, food and other cultural activities as well. Festival attendees can shop for a variety of handcrafted items, including pottery, jewelry and clothing.

The festival’s food will include Mediterranean, Jamaican, Salvadoran, Indian and more, according to a news release.

Folk Festival (copy)

The annual North Carolina Folk Festival is Sept. 9-11 in downtown Greensboro.

Sponsors include Cone Health, which “believes in the power of art to heal and to inspire,” Cone Health spokesman Chuck Wallington said in a news release.

Download PDF NC Folk Festival Map 2022

Friday, Sept. 9

UNCG Old-Time Ensemble, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Jeff Little Trio, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Lawn Stage

Michael Winograd & The Honorable Mentshn, 6-7 p.m., CityStage

N.C. A&T Cold Steel Drumline, 6:15-6:45 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Soultriii, 7-8 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Healing Earth Rhythms, a commUNITY drum circle led by Billy “Two Rivers” Hunt, 7-8:30 p.m., Center City Jams

Karan Casey, 7:15-8:15 p.m., Lawn Stage

Folk Festival

Kiko Villamizar

QWANQWA, 7:30-8:30 p.m., CityStage

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Kiko Villamizar, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Black Opry Revue, 8:45-9:45 p.m., Lawn Stage

The Rumble, 9-10 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Sam Bush, 9-10:30 p.m., CityStage

Saturday, Sept. 10

QWANQWA, 12-1 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, 12:15-1:15 p.m., CityStage

The Zinc Kings, 12:15-1 p.m., Lawn Stage

The Secret Agency, 12:30-1:15 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Jazz-Fusion Jam led the UnheardProjectGSO, 12:45-1:45 p.m., Center City Jams

Big Bang Boom, 1:30-2:15 p.m., Lawn Stage

Jeff Little Trio, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Folk Festival

Caleb Serrano, pictured here at age 7, and now 10, entertains at the 2019 Lions’ Christmas party for severely visually impaired persons.

Aaron Vance, 1:45-2:30 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Kiko Villamizar, 1:45-2:45 p.m., CityStage

Beat Cypher led by TheGentlemanBoss, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Center City Jams

The E. Gwynn Dancers of N.C. A&T, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Dance at the Van Dyke

Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman, 2:45-3:45 p.m., Lawn Stage

The Rumble, 3-4 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Chris Pierce, 3-3:45 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

QWANQWA, 3:15-4:15 p.m., CityStage

Autumn Nicholas, 4:15-5 p.m., Lawn Stage

The Secret Agency, 4:15 -5 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Honky-Tonk Jam led by Mark Dillon, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Center City Jams

Irish Step Dancing led by Colleen King/Walsh Kelly School of Dance, 4:15-5 p.m., Dance at the Van Dyke

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 4:30-5:50 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Caleb Serrano, 4:45-5:30 p.m., CityStage

And the winner is... (copy)

Anna Vtipil, an ensemble group formed at UNCG.

Jeff Little Trio, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Lawn Stage

Karan Casey, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Anna Vtipil, 6-6:45 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir, 6-7 p.m., CityStage

Backbeat Blues Jam co-presented by The Piedmont Blues Society, 6-7 p.m., Center City Jams

J-Setting led by Jaleel Cheek, 6-6:45 p.m., Dance at the Van Dyke

Black Opry Revue, 7-8 p.m., Lawn Stage

George Clinton - N.C. Folk Festival

George Clinton will perform at the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro.

Michael Winograd & The Honorable Mentshn, 7-8 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

QWANQWA, 7:15-8:15 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

The Rumble, 7:30-8:30 p.m., CityStage

Korean Fan Dance led by Jiwon Ha, 7:30-8:15 p.m., Dance at the Van Dyke

African Drum Workshop led by Atiba Rorie, 7:45-8:45 p.m., Center City Jams

Karan Casey, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Lawn Stage

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Kiko Villamizar, 8:45-9:45 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, 9-10:30 p.m., CityStage

Sunday, Sept. 11

The Travis Williams Group, 12-12:45 p.m., Lawn Stage

Larry Bellorin, 12:30-1:15 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Big Bang Boom, 12:45-1:30 p.m., CityStage

The Secret Agency, 1-1:45 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Irish Seisún led by Gavin Douglas, 1-2 p.m., Center City Jams

Jeff Little Trio, 1:15-2:15 p.m., Lawn Stage

Salsa led by Lisa Hines, 1:30-2:15 p.m., Dance at the Van Dyke

Nikki Morgan, 1:45-2:30 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Michael Winograd & The Honorable Mentshn, 2-3 p.m., CityStage

Folk Festival

Larry Bellorín

Caleb Serrano, 2:15-3 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Tae Lewis, 2:45-3:30 p.m., Lawn Stage

Folk Song and Old-Time Jam led by Christen Blanton, 2:45-3:45 p.m., Center City Jams

Afro Rhythms led by Milanda Y. McGinnis, 3-3:45 p.m., Dance at the Van Dyke

Dori Freeman, 3-4 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Futurebirds, 3:30-5 p.m., CityStage

Soultriii, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Larry Bellorin, 4-4:45 p.m., Lawn Stage

Karan Casey, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Bluegrass Jam led by Clyde Lewis, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Center City Jams

House Dance led by Eli Motley, 4:30-5:15 p.m., Dance at the Van Dyke

The Rumble, 5-6 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Black Opry Revue, 5:15-6:15 p.m., Lawn Stage

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., CityStage

