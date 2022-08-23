NC Folk Festival releases schedule for free downtown Greensboro festival next month

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Folk Festival released its 2022 schedule and map on Tuesday.

The free three-day festival in September features music, food and other cultural activities as well. Festival attendees can shop for a variety of handcrafted items, including pottery, jewelry and clothing.

The festival’s food will include Mediterranean, Jamaican, Salvadoran, Indian and more, according to a news release.

Sponsors include Cone Health, which “believes in the power of art to heal and to inspire,” Cone Health spokesman Chuck Wallington said in a news release.

Friday, Sept. 9

UNCG Old-Time Ensemble, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Jeff Little Trio, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Lawn Stage

Michael Winograd & The Honorable Mentshn, 6-7 p.m., CityStage

N.C. A&T Cold Steel Drumline, 6:15-6:45 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Soultriii, 7-8 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Healing Earth Rhythms, a commUNITY drum circle led by Billy “Two Rivers” Hunt, 7-8:30 p.m., Center City Jams

Karan Casey, 7:15-8:15 p.m., Lawn Stage

QWANQWA, 7:30-8:30 p.m., CityStage

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Kiko Villamizar, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Black Opry Revue, 8:45-9:45 p.m., Lawn Stage

The Rumble, 9-10 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Sam Bush, 9-10:30 p.m., CityStage

Saturday, Sept. 10

QWANQWA, 12-1 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, 12:15-1:15 p.m., CityStage

The Zinc Kings, 12:15-1 p.m., Lawn Stage

The Secret Agency, 12:30-1:15 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Jazz-Fusion Jam led the UnheardProjectGSO, 12:45-1:45 p.m., Center City Jams

Big Bang Boom, 1:30-2:15 p.m., Lawn Stage

Jeff Little Trio, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Aaron Vance, 1:45-2:30 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Kiko Villamizar, 1:45-2:45 p.m., CityStage

Beat Cypher led by TheGentlemanBoss, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Center City Jams

The E. Gwynn Dancers of N.C. A&T, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Dance at the Van Dyke

Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman, 2:45-3:45 p.m., Lawn Stage

The Rumble, 3-4 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Chris Pierce, 3-3:45 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

QWANQWA, 3:15-4:15 p.m., CityStage

Autumn Nicholas, 4:15-5 p.m., Lawn Stage

The Secret Agency, 4:15 -5 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Honky-Tonk Jam led by Mark Dillon, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Center City Jams

Irish Step Dancing led by Colleen King/Walsh Kelly School of Dance, 4:15-5 p.m., Dance at the Van Dyke

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 4:30-5:50 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Caleb Serrano, 4:45-5:30 p.m., CityStage

Jeff Little Trio, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Lawn Stage

Karan Casey, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Anna Vtipil, 6-6:45 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir, 6-7 p.m., CityStage

Backbeat Blues Jam co-presented by The Piedmont Blues Society, 6-7 p.m., Center City Jams

J-Setting led by Jaleel Cheek, 6-6:45 p.m., Dance at the Van Dyke

Black Opry Revue, 7-8 p.m., Lawn Stage

Michael Winograd & The Honorable Mentshn, 7-8 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

QWANQWA, 7:15-8:15 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

The Rumble, 7:30-8:30 p.m., CityStage

Korean Fan Dance led by Jiwon Ha, 7:30-8:15 p.m., Dance at the Van Dyke

African Drum Workshop led by Atiba Rorie, 7:45-8:45 p.m., Center City Jams

Karan Casey, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Lawn Stage

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Kiko Villamizar, 8:45-9:45 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, 9-10:30 p.m., CityStage

Sunday, Sept. 11

The Travis Williams Group, 12-12:45 p.m., Lawn Stage

Larry Bellorin, 12:30-1:15 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Big Bang Boom, 12:45-1:30 p.m., CityStage

The Secret Agency, 1-1:45 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Irish Seisún led by Gavin Douglas, 1-2 p.m., Center City Jams

Jeff Little Trio, 1:15-2:15 p.m., Lawn Stage

Salsa led by Lisa Hines, 1:30-2:15 p.m., Dance at the Van Dyke

Nikki Morgan, 1:45-2:30 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Michael Winograd & The Honorable Mentshn, 2-3 p.m., CityStage

Caleb Serrano, 2:15-3 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Tae Lewis, 2:45-3:30 p.m., Lawn Stage

Folk Song and Old-Time Jam led by Christen Blanton, 2:45-3:45 p.m., Center City Jams

Afro Rhythms led by Milanda Y. McGinnis, 3-3:45 p.m., Dance at the Van Dyke

Dori Freeman, 3-4 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Futurebirds, 3:30-5 p.m., CityStage

Soultriii, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Larry Bellorin, 4-4:45 p.m., Lawn Stage

Karan Casey, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park

Bluegrass Jam led by Clyde Lewis, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Center City Jams

House Dance led by Eli Motley, 4:30-5:15 p.m., Dance at the Van Dyke

The Rumble, 5-6 p.m., Old Courthouse Stage

Black Opry Revue, 5:15-6:15 p.m., Lawn Stage

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., CityStage