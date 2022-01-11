NC Folk Festival to receive $30,000 NEA grant

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Folk Festival will receive a $30,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to help support this year's festival.
The free annual festival will be held from Sept. 9 to 11 this year in center city. It offers three days of performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages.
It also offers a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods and festival merchandise.
"We are honored by this national recognition from the NEA for our work to honor and celebrate folk and traditional artists through our annual festival," Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in Tuesday's announcement.
The 2022 festival is among 1,498 projects across America that will receive NEA grants totaling nearly $33.2 million.
They were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category, the Challenge America grant program, NEA Literature Fellowships in creative writing and translation, and support for arts research projects.
The folk festival received the largest grant among six area recipients.
Others went to Bennett College, which received $20,000 for theater; Elsewhere, which received $15,000 for visual arts; Southeastern Theatre Conference, which received $10,000 for theater, and UNCG, which received a $15,000 arts research grant.
“These National Endowment for the Arts grants underscore the resilience of our nation’s artists and arts organizations, will support efforts to provide access to the arts, and rebuild the creative economy,” Ann Eilers, NEA acting chair, said in the announcement.
"The supported projects demonstrate how the arts are a source of strength and well-being for communities and individuals, and can open doors to conversations that address complex issues of our time," Eilers said.
The N.C. Folk Festival is a nonprofit organization that produces the annual festival with the city of Greensboro. Although the 2020 festival was presented virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 festival attracted about 85,000 people to downtown.
While the festival is free to attend, it costs about $1 million to produce each year. Sponsorships, grants and donations cover the cost.
"This recognition also comes at a time in our planning for the 2022 Festival that sets a foundation of financial support that empowers us to plan for the participation of artists and craftspeople who will be beneficiaries of these funds," Grossmann said.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like the North Carolina Folk Festival that help support the community’s creative economy,” Eilers said in the announcement.