Need help sticking to your New Year’s resolutions? These shows can help

Whether you’re looking to tone up, drop a few pounds or maintain your weight, these shows are sure to provide the inspiration you need.

“The Biggest Loser.” In this reality competition, contestants struggling with their weight work with fitness experts to help shed the pounds and pursue a healthier lifestyle. Along the way, they face physical, mental and emotional challenges with the ultimate goal of winning $100,000. It lasted for 17 seasons on NBC before moving to USA Network for the 18th season. Purchase previous seasons on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube, or watch the latest season at usanetwork.com/the-biggest-loser.

“From Fit to Fat to Fit.” Personal trainers team up with overweight clients, but before the weight loss begins, these fitness experts pack on the pounds so they can lose weight with their clients. Watch season one at aetv.com or purchase two seasons on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube.

Tackle home projects

Home projects and organization on your list? Look no further than these shows.