Netflix delves into the 'human side' of Challenger disaster

"When we started this series, I did kind of expect to find that mustache-twirling villain, that one person that everything could be laid at their feet. And I don't think we did find that person," Zipper said.

"There is no one who said 'This thing is definitely going to disintegrate. But let's launch it anyway.' They all were loyal to their missions to a fault."

Scobee Rodgers said the series shows how people can rationalize away problems, but despite her immense loss, she has no anger toward the Challenger decision-makers.

"I have such empathy for the gentlemen that made the difficult decisions because they were under pressure for that schedule, placed on NASA unfairly, I do believe," she said.

Leckart likened the way the Challenger disaster unfolded to another man-made disaster in 1986 — the Chernobyl meltdown. "These are not necessarily nefarious people with anything but the best of intentions. But that can quickly go awry."

The series airs just as space exploration has returned to America's consciousness. In May, Elon Musk's SpaceX launched astronauts into orbit from home soil for the first time in nearly a decade. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic also plan trips to space.