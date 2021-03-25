Netflix documentary 'Operation Varsity Blues' explores wealth, privilege and college admissions scandal

Parents are supposed to do anything to help their children succeed. But where’s the line?

That’s the question posed in “Operation Varsity Blues,” a Netflix documentary that explores the college admissions scandal that imploded in 2019.

More than 50 people have been charged in the scheme to fraudulently get students into top schools, most notably actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. But at the top of the food chain was mastermind Rick Singer, who took at least $25 million in bribes from wealthy parents between 2011 and 2018 through his college counseling nonprofit The Key Worldwide Foundation. Then, he either paid co-conspirators to cheat on college entrance exams such as the SAT or to bribe college coaches to have the prospective students classified as athletic recruits.

For filmmaker Chris Smith, he wanted more than the prison sentences. He wanted to know why.

“In terms of where to focus, there was so much media coverage that existed, but a lot focused on Felicity and Lori and I felt that that was well covered,” said Smith, who wrote and directed “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” and served as an executive producer on “Tiger King.”