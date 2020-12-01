New Greensboro area website promotes arts, artists

A $9 featured listing, which helps support the site, adds a trophy icon and must be renewed in 120 days. It can be renewed as a featured listing again, or for free.

Listings fall into the categories of people, events, places, creative works, groups and spaces.

A user listing an event, for example, will be prompted to enter its location, or say that the event is virtual and online only.

Website coding incorporates the information into a listing that provides driving directions, an Uber request and public transit routes to the event.

The listing links to ticket or product purchase options. If the event is virtual, it will provide a link to online registration and the event.

It links to social network sites, and can even accommodate video and sound.

"That smooth user experience, that sophisticated presentation, the ease of use and the monumental ability to navigate information in a variety of ways — that's what makes this unique," Smith said.

Joining the Zoom conference were Lee Zacharias, an author and photographer, and Jen Guy Metcalf, a dancer, choreographer and filmmaker.