New Greensboro area website promotes arts, artists

GREENSBORO — A local web designer has debuted a new website to promote area visual, performing and literary arts and artists.
Roch Smith Jr. launched GreensboroArtsHub.com and introduced it on Tuesday to local media in a Zoom video conference.
Smith called it "a site of listings intended to be a nerve center for local arts groups and artists and even artworks."
Although there are other local online arts calendars and event listing websites, "This site provides a level of sophistication and usability that I haven't seen out there," Smith said.
It will be particularly beneficial during a time when artists have taken a financial hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
It covers 11 central counties: Guilford, Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin.
Although he is now a website designer and coder, Smith graduated from Western Carolina University in theater. "I've never lost my soft spot for artists," he said.
The site allows artists to easily place a free and interactive listing by completing an online form.
A free listing must be renewed in 60 days. It can be renewed for free and with a single click.
A $9 featured listing, which helps support the site, adds a trophy icon and must be renewed in 120 days. It can be renewed as a featured listing again, or for free.
Listings fall into the categories of people, events, places, creative works, groups and spaces.
A user listing an event, for example, will be prompted to enter its location, or say that the event is virtual and online only.
Website coding incorporates the information into a listing that provides driving directions, an Uber request and public transit routes to the event.
The listing links to ticket or product purchase options. If the event is virtual, it will provide a link to online registration and the event.
It links to social network sites, and can even accommodate video and sound.
"That smooth user experience, that sophisticated presentation, the ease of use and the monumental ability to navigate information in a variety of ways — that's what makes this unique," Smith said.
Joining the Zoom conference were Lee Zacharias, an author and photographer, and Jen Guy Metcalf, a dancer, choreographer and filmmaker.
"I see this as a way to bring literary art into the fold and coordinate some events," Zacharias said.
Metcalf called it "a wonderful way to connect when we are so disconnected."
She sees its potential for finding possible collaborators with her dance art.
"This will be a great resource for the arts community and to see what people are doing, what they are creating and presenting," Metcalf said.
