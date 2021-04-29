New music: 5 cool albums music fans should hear in May

Here are five new album releases to check out in May:

Weezer

“Van Weezer.” The famed power-pop act, responsible for such radio friendly singles as “Buddy Holly” and “Island in the Sun” as well as that remarkably faithful and successful cover version of the soft-rock Toto classic “Africa,” is shooting for a harder-edged sound on its 15th studio outing.

The title is a nod to classic rock heavyweights Van Halen, with the band explaining on Twitter that the album was being dedicated to the late great Eddie Van Halen “as a thank you for all the incredible music that soundtracked our youth and inspired the record.”

Cain

“Rise Up.” Cain really turned heads with “Rise Up (Lazarus),” the chart-topping anthem from the country-rock troupe’s self-titled EP of 2020. Now, these Alabama siblings — Taylor, Madison and Logan Cain — hope to make good on the buzz with the release of their first full-length album.

Jorja Smith