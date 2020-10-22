New Netflix series takes a sweet and stressful look at life during lockdown

The Villareal family is trying to memorialize their father over Zoom. Ike is trying to stay sober with the help of online meetings and FaceTime calls. Single working mom Imani is letting her in-home camera be her babysitter, because her daughter's school is closed and what other choice does she have?

These may sound like people you know, but they are not. Ike, Imani and the beleaguered Villareals are characters in "Social Distance," a new Netflix anthology series that takes a fictional look at the lockdown lives we have been living during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are mute button mishaps, security camera shenanigans and a spiraling trip down the Instagram rabbit hole as these characters try to keep body and soul together while their everyday worlds are going off the rails.

This may sound like a series you would not want to watch now or ever, but humor me when I say that it could be.

The show's eight half-hour episodes take place during the stressful early months of the pandemic, and given that most of us are still sheltering in place and still stressed, there is an argument to be made that this is all still too close to home to be at all entertaining. And for some of you, it probably is.