Merle Fest joins other concert venues in requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or negative tests to attend

GREENSBORO — Those attending certain concerts in coming months will need more than tickets to enter.

Many concerts will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or a recent negative diagnostic test.

The new rules have come since the number of COVID-19 cases has risen again, fueled this time by the delta variant.

MerleFest, the roots-based music festival in Wilkesboro, on Thursday became one of the latest events to announce the change.

Organizers said that attendees must provide proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending the event, which runs Sept. 16 to 19.

"With the festival being less than five weeks away, we wanted to give music fans an early heads-up on the protocol changes," Ted Hagaman, MerleFest director, said in the announcement.

The Greensboro Coliseum complex is not requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for events at its complex venues or the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, said Andrew Brown, coliseum public relations manager.

But three upcoming concerts will require them at the artists' request, Brown said.