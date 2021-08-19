Merle Fest joins other concert venues in requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or negative tests to attend

GREENSBORO — Those attending certain concerts in coming months will need more than tickets to enter.
Many concerts will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or a recent negative diagnostic test.
The new rules have come since the number of COVID-19 cases has risen again, fueled this time by the delta variant.
MerleFest, the roots-based music festival in Wilkesboro, on Thursday became one of the latest events to announce the change.
Organizers said that attendees must provide proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending the event, which runs Sept. 16 to 19.
"With the festival being less than five weeks away, we wanted to give music fans an early heads-up on the protocol changes," Ted Hagaman, MerleFest director, said in the announcement.
The Greensboro Coliseum complex is not requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for events at its complex venues or the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, said Andrew Brown, coliseum public relations manager.
But three upcoming concerts will require them at the artists' request, Brown said.
Greensboro singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens will implement rules for her Sept. 2 concert with Francesco Turrisi at the Tanger Center.
All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof. Or, they must have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours before the event and provide proof to security before entering the venue.
Implementing similar rules are James Taylor for his Nov. 19 concert with Jackson Browne at the Greensboro Coliseum, and the Counting Crows on Sept. 28 at the White Oak Amphitheatre.
Promoters Live Nation and AEG Presents announced the rules for vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests this week.
AEG's regulations will take effect Oct. 1. Live Nation's rule for its venues will go into effect Oct. 4.
"Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows," Live Nation President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Rapino said in a statement.
"As of Oct. 4, we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the U.S." Rapino's statement said.
Several Triad venues already required masks for patrons and employees.
At the Cone Denim Entertainment Center in downtown Greensboro, co-owner Rocky Scarfone said he will wait to see how the new rules requiring proof of vaccination are executed at Live Nation and AEG shows before making any changes at Cone Denim. Although Live Nation has booked shows at Cone Denim, none of the current shows has been booked by Live Nation.
Cone Denim requires patrons and employees to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking. Scarfone added that he also provides a financial incentive for Cone Denim employees to be vaccinated.
Over in Winston-Salem, patrons and staff at The Ramkat and its Gas Hill Drinking Room will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative PCR lab test result from 48 hours prior to the scheduled event they will attend, along with a matching photo ID. At-home rapid tests will not be accepted.
Those rules at The Ramkat will take effect Aug. 27.
