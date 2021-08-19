MerleFest joins other concert venues in requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or negative tests to attend

AEG's regulations will take effect Oct. 1. Live Nation's rule for its venues will go into effect Oct. 4.

"Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows," Live Nation President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Rapino said in a statement.

"As of Oct. 4, we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the U.S." Rapino's statement said.

Several Triad venues already required masks for patrons and employees.

At the Cone Denim Entertainment Center in downtown Greensboro, co-owner Rocky Scarfone said he will wait to see how the new rules requiring proof of vaccination are executed at Live Nation and AEG shows before making any changes at Cone Denim. Although Live Nation has previously booked shows at Cone Denim, none of the current shows has been booked by Live Nation.

Cone Denim requires patrons and employees to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking. Scarfone added that he also provides a financial incentive for Cone Denim employees to be vaccinated.

The Blind Tiger in Greensboro will not require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests, General Manager Don "Doc" Beck said.