'One Tree Hill' actors return to Wilmington for new series

Although hundreds of “One Tree Hill” fans were in town that October weekend for the convention, the actors said their efforts to film the show were never impeded as they worked at break-neck speed. In fact, a few lucky fans even got an unexpected peek into the production.

While shooting in the front lawn of a local home, a “One Tree Hill” filming locations tour van happened upon the production and stopped to say hello and take pictures.

“If nothing else, it was awesome for a few fans to get a very unique experience,” Colletti said.

With more than three years of work finally getting out to the fans that, in more than 5,000 cases helped make it, still hasn’t sunk in for Lafferty and Colletti.

The series will debut at midnight on the West Coast and 3 a.m. on the East Coast, and Lafferty said he might be staying up late and pressing the refresh button to see their journey reach the milestone.

“I don’t even know what to do with myself,′ Lafferty said. “I might have to stay up until 3 a.m. to see it on the platform just to know this is real.”

But they aren’t calling it the end of the road for this passion project and both men are hoping the response to the series is strong enough to support a second season.