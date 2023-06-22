A NIGHT AT THE OPERA: A language barrier is not an excuse to miss out on Susan Kander and Roberta Gumbel’s latest English opera, “dwb (driving while black).” The 45-minute performance includes a special post-show discussion. It is recommended that only those high school age and older attend due to the adult themes in the production. There are two shows on Thursday and two on Saturday in Greensboro. Information about tickets, times and venues can be found at greensboroopera.org.
