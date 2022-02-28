 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure' coming to Greensboro
'PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure' coming to Greensboro

'PAW Patrol"
GREENSBORO — "PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure" will perform four shows on June 25 and 26 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Showtimes are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 25 and noon and 4 p.m. June 26 at the Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. 

Tickets start at $15 plus a $4 facility fee. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at pawpatrollive.com and tangercenter.com

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $120. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will present the action-packed, music-filled production.

Ryder and the pups have been working hard to get back on the road. In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

