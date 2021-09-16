Peloton instructor raised in Greensboro to compete on 'Dancing with the Stars'

GREENSBORO — Peloton exercise bikers know Cody Rigsby as a star instructor to devoted fans.

Local residents might remember him growing up here.

Come Monday, watchers of television's "Dancing with the Stars" will know Rigsby as a contestant on season 30.

Rigsby will be among 15 celebrities competing in the season that premieres at 8 p.m. Monday on ABC.

Hosted by model Tyra Banks, the show pairs celebrities with professional ballroom dancers. They compete each week by performing one or more choreographed routines that follow the theme for that particular week.

Dancers are scored by a panel of judges: Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Viewers get a certain amount of time to vote for their favorites. The couple with the lowest combined score provided by the judges and viewers is eliminated that week.

Aside from Rigsby, celebrity competitors include JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee, Spice Girl Mel C, country singer Jimmie Allen, actors Brian Austin Green and Martin Kove, and Kenya Moore of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Rigsby will dance the Tango to “Physical” by Dua Lipa, according to the show's press site.