People in the Arts

Greensboro’s Rhiannon Giddens releases new song
Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens has released a single and video from her forthcoming album,
.”
A traditional fiddle tune first recorded in the 1920s, “Waterbound” captures the central theme of Giddens’s new album: longing for the comfort of home and family in this time of prolonged isolation.
The song and video feature Giddens, a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and Grammy Award-winning MacArthur “genius grant” recipient. They also feature percussionist and partner Francesco Turrisi and Congolese guitarist Niwel Tsumbu.
She made the album with Turrisi in Ireland, where they have been more or less locked down for a year.
The video for “Waterbound” includes footage from the recording session that took place in a small studio on a working farm outside Dublin.
‘”Waterbound’ is a song I learned a long time ago and it brings me forcefully home to North Carolina when I sing it,” Giddens said in the announcement.
“And considering that I am, indeed waterbound, and have been for a long time, it’s a rare moment when a folk song represents exactly my situation in time.”
The single is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
Listen and watch the video at smarturl.it/theyrecallingmehome.
The album will be available on CD + digital formats on April 9, and available on vinyl LP on June 11.
Speaking of Giddens ...Giddens also has returned for the third season of Aria Code. The first episode aired Wednesday.
She hosts the acclaimed podcast about opera’s legendary arias.
It is produced by WQXR, New York City’s classical music station, in partnership with The Metropolitan Opera.
“Aria Code” is available at AriaCode.org and all other platforms where podcasts are available.
If you missed itTune into the Smithsonian Channel website to watch “Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters.”
The documentary features the supergroup of Giddens, Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell and Amythyst Kiah.
For each, playing a banjo as a Black female artist is a form of activism.
Local artist reaches No. 1The new album, “Passion & Pain,” by Barbados-born R&B singer Kristina Murrell has reached No. 1 on the R&B/soul iTunes charts in Barbados.
Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, Murrell now lives in Greensboro.
Her debut album was released on Valentine’s Day. It’s now available on all major streaming platforms.
After moving to the U.S. at 15 to pursue her education, Murrell recognized her musical potential while taking a choir class.
“Music has become one of the most important things in the world to me,” Murrell said in a news release. “I want to make great music for the world.”
Record producer and songwriter Sonny King discovered Murrell’s talent during an audition for the record label and charity organization, Music For Love. She began working with King at his recording studio in Greensboro.
After signing a production deal with Music By King Inc., the young artist landed a record deal with Music For Love.
Although she receives creative inspiration from a number of artists such as fellow Barbados-born superstar Rihanna, Murrell combines a variety of stylistic elements to form her sound.
Music blog wokechimp.com reviewed the debut single, “Got Me Dreaming.”
“From the well balanced production and creative instrumentation, to the impressive vocal performance, fans of Kristina Murrell, as well as those who appreciate new and creative music, will definitely want to hear this single,” it said.
In addition to her musical pursuits, Murrell has a successful modeling career and studies business in college.
