People in the Arts

The documentary features the supergroup of Giddens, Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell and Amythyst Kiah.

For each, playing a banjo as a Black female artist is a form of activism.

Local artist reaches No. 1The new album, “Passion & Pain,” by Barbados-born R&B singer Kristina Murrell has reached No. 1 on the R&B/soul iTunes charts in Barbados.

Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, Murrell now lives in Greensboro.

Her debut album was released on Valentine’s Day. It’s now available on all major streaming platforms.

After moving to the U.S. at 15 to pursue her education, Murrell recognized her musical potential while taking a choir class.

“Music has become one of the most important things in the world to me,” Murrell said in a news release. “I want to make great music for the world.”

Record producer and songwriter Sonny King discovered Murrell’s talent during an audition for the record label and charity organization, Music For Love. She began working with King at his recording studio in Greensboro.