This year's Carolina Blues Festival will not be like other years. Instead of an all-day gathering of blues fanatics under a big tent, blues lovers will have to sit this one out at home, enjoying their music vicariously through a virtual medium.
The lineup for the 34th annual Carolina Blues Festival will share one performer with the virtual N.C. Folk Festival. Then on Saturday night, another virtual performance will feature an eclectic array of local, regional and national blues women.
Greensboro resident Vanessa Ferguson will headline the lineup titled "Women of the Blues." Ferguson was a top-eight finalist on the television singing competition, "The Voice." The Brooklyn native has said she draws musical influences from Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Chaka Khan, Jill Scott, Sting, Alicia Keys and others.
Despite shows being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferguson has still been making music. She has posted several new songs on her Facebook page (@vanfergofficial).
* * * *
Vanessa Collier often gets a neo-soul label stuck to her sax, but there's nothing neo about her bloozy blowdowns that have earned her two Blues Music Award nominations in 2018 for Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year, and Instrumental-Horn Player of the Year. Collier dishes out funky, deep dish soul-tinged blues vocals, backing herself on guitar as well as sax. On her latest release, 2018's “Honey Up,” Collier takes a funky, syncopated second line side trip to the Big Easy, with “Sweatin' Like a Pig, Singin' Like an Angel,” boosting the funky groove with some jazzy soprano sax.
Her cover of Chris Smithers' “Love Me Like A Man” rivals Bonnie Raitt's '72 version, Collier belting out the lyrics like a bluesy goddess, punctuating her tonsil-cleansing blowout with a raunchy, low-down, alto sax blow-down that rattles the windows and causes jumpy feet syndrome among the faithful.
* * * *
As The King Bees, bassist Penny “Queen Bee” Zamagni and guitarist husband Rob “Hound Dog” Baskerville have toured the world since 1987. Their home base is in Todd, out near Boone. The group has backed rock and blues legends from Bo Diddley to Ronnie Earl and Lazy Lester, as well as Chicago Bob Nelson and Jerry McClain, who appeared on The King Bees' 1994 debut “Boogie Buzz.” Baskerville, a Greensboro native, got interested in music at an early age after his dad took him to a Count Basie concert. He got into the rawer stuff as he grew up, throwing in with Queen Bee to pollinate some muddy Delta and back-alley Chicago blues hives as well, eventually being featured on The B.B. King Birthday Tour.
* * * *
Blues belter Sandra Hall delivers with the power and glory of Koko Taylor. The Atlanta-based Empress of the Blues' bawdy, raucous style comes in part from the years she spent in burlesque entertaining rowdy, randy Atlanta pleasure seekers to support her daughter. She comes from a showbiz family, a gospel-singing mother and a blues-pounding father, pianist Eddie Tigner, who played with the Ink Spots and Elmore James. Fronting her group the Exotics, Hall opened for visiting blues, soul and R&B greats including B.B. King and Otis Redding when they came through Atlanta. The blues empress started out in gospel, singing in her church choir at the age of 4 but moved into local club work with sister Barbara while still in her early teens. Hall blends gospel and soul in her raucous but churchy adaptation of Sam Cooke's “A Change Is Gonna Come” from 2007's “Red Bone Woman.” The title cut channels Koko Taylor's bombastic style for a swampy proclamation of hard-core femininity.
* * * *
Cigar box guitar aficionado Samantha Fish's older sister Amanda Fish has more bottom line than her sis. The bass-playing Kansas City native sibling is more soulful than her blues-rockin' sibling. Her version of Etta James “I'd Rather Go Blind” is like a punch in the face, and her all-original collection of 2018's "Free" on Bob Margolin's Vizztone label nabbed her a 2019 BMA for Best Emerging Artist. Her tune “The Ballad of Lonesome Cowboy Bill” sounds like Heart's Ann Wilson fronting The Marshall Tucker band. But if its slam-bang bigfoot blues you're looking for, she brings blistering intensity on “Going Down, aided by a rotating cast of demon-fingered guitarists. Margolin stops by for a guest shot as well on her sophomore album “Free.” A versatile performer comfortable in a variety of styles and genres, Fish puts on a live show that'll rattle your windows and shake up your soul.
* * * *
Asheville-based Ashley Heath and Her Heathens crank the pegs with their take on Americana, tuning to a frequency that blurs the lines between country, blues and jam bandery. But their brand of electrified and psychedelic folk music isn't far enough out to ban The Heathens from taking their act to MerleFest for the past two years.
* * * *
Gate City Diva Shiela Klinefelter co-founded The Ladies Auxilary with Julie Bean in 1991 after being seduced by all the shiny guitars hanging around Bumps Blues Shack, the Greensboro music store she ran with husband Bubba Klinefelter from 1990-95. Now back to the original lineup of Klinefelter, Bean, Virginia Masius and Lauren Myers, the band has a set list that pulls from classic R&B to funk with a slew of originals tossed in the mix as well.
