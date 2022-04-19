Porches to become stages at Greensboro's Dunleath Porchfest

GREENSBORO — The Dunleath Historic Neighborhood will turn its porches into stages when it presents Dunleath Porchfest from noon to 5 p.m. June 11.

Located on the northeast edge of downtown, the neighborhood presents an annual event in which neighbors offer their porches as performance venues, musicians offer to share their talents, and guests stroll from house to house enjoying performances and Dunleath hospitality in a festival-like atmosphere.

There are currently 45 performers scheduled to appear at this year’s event. Among them are Doug Baker, The Alley Rabbits, Blind Dog Gatewood and Acissa Jay. Learn more about them at dunleath.org/whos-performing.

There also will be food vendors and event T-shirts at dunleath.org/porchfest-participate/#tshirt. To generate more community goodwill, the neighborhood will collect canned goods for a local food pantry.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

In the meantime, Dunleath Porchfest event T-shirts are available to pre-order. They’re available in a variety of colors in both adult and youth sizes. All performers will be imprinted on the back of the shirts.

This year’s T-shirt design on the back incorporates a rendering of the archways being planned for a few walking entryways into the Dunleath Neighborhood.

The design is a reproduction of the actual metalwork around the entrance of the former Dunleath Mansion, built in the mid-1850s. The actual metalwork was salvaged when the Dunleath Mansion was demolished, and is on display at the Greensboro History Museum.

Dunleath Porchfest has become recognized by many as a grassroots event that celebrates performing arts, a sense of community and good will, and local history.

For more information, visit Dunleath.org, or connect with the neighborhood on Facebook.