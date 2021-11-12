Public open house among upcoming events at Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — A public open house will be among events during the week of Nov. 15 to celebrate the recent premiere of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Two of the seven events are closed to the public, and one has sold out. But other public events remain.

Free to the general public is an open house from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Tanger Center, downtown at 300 N. Elm St.

The event provides an opportunity for everyone in the community to tour the 3,023-seat facility.

The Tanger Center is a $93 million public-private partnership. More than $43 million came from private donors. The rest came from the city of Greensboro through a combination of ticket fees, parking revenues and a tax on hotel rooms.

Since its opening on Sept. 2, the Tanger Center has hosted more than 110,000 patrons and a variety of live entertainment events.

They include concerts from multi-platinum selling artists such as Josh Groban, Patti LaBelle, Boyz II Men and Little Big Town, as well as a record-setting three-week run of the Broadway sensation, "Wicked."

Here is the event schedule for the week of Nov. 15: