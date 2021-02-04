Queen Latifah 'stoked' to land post-Super Bowl slot for show

LOS ANGELES — Queen Latifah thrives on going big. From writing and rapping at the start of her career to being an Oscar-nominated actress to producing, she has upended expectations for years.

Her latest chapter comes in the new CBS series "The Equalizer" as the first Black woman to portray the role in the franchise.

The show debuts Feb. 7 in the coveted timeslot following the Super Bowl, typically the year's most-watched program. The series settles into its regular Sunday night slot on Feb. 14.

The football game offers the potential of a huge lead-in audience to introduce Latifah as Robyn McCall, an ex-CIA officer who uses her skills to defend those who can't help themselves while pursuing her own redemption. Her co-stars include Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint and Adam Goldberg.

The post-Super Bowl slot has provided monstrous ratings over the years for shows like "Friends," "Survivor" and "Undercover Boss."

"I'm so stoked that we're coming on after the Super Bowl," Latifah said on a video call. "It was a great boost for our crew that has been working really hard under difficult conditions. It just gave us all a boost around here and made us go even harder and work even harder."